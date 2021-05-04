Informa Connect Hires Mark Bruno for New Wealth Management Leadership Role

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Informa Connect announced a key executive appointment as part of its strategy to enhance its offerings for the wealth management community – and ultimately advance its position as the leading provider of media, events, and targeted business intelligence for financial advisors.

Mark Bruno joins Informa Connect as Managing Director of Wealth Management, a newly created position. Mr. Bruno will focus on the expansion and enhancement of the organization's Wealth Management media and event properties, which currently consists of WealthManagement.com, Inside ETFs and Inside WealthStack. He will, also drive several innovative new community and advisor-based initiatives.

In addition, Mr. Bruno will lead strategic partnerships and acquisitions to accelerate Informa's growth within the financial advisor and wealth management communities. Mr. Bruno brings over 20 years of experience in the wealth management and asset management industries to Informa, including prominent leadership roles in industry media, research, and consulting organizations.

"Mark has a truly unique blend of subject matter expertise, relationships, and leadership skills, along with a proven track record as an innovator and connector in the wealth management media market," said Julian Kirby, Managing Director, Global Finance for Informa Connect. "We are thrilled to welcome Mark to Informa and very excited about the many new initiatives planned. I could not think of a better individual for this new role."

Prior to joining Informa, Mr. Bruno was Managing Director at Echelon Partners, the leading investment banking, management consulting and valuation provider to the wealth and asset management industries. In this role, he worked closely with some of the largest and most influential wealth managers, while also developing targeted research and events for the RIA community.

Before Echelon Partners, Mr. Bruno was Managing Director and Associate Publisher at InvestmentNews. He spent more than a decade in various leadership positions at InvestmentNews, where he was responsible for overseeing the media platform's digital, multimedia, research, content strategy, and sales units. Mr. Bruno was also a key member of the deal team that sold InvestmentNews in 2019.

"Informa has a clear vision and commitment to educate and inform financial advisers at the highest levels – and importantly, create powerful communities and connections for the wealth management industry," said Mr. Bruno. "I share this vision, and I am grateful for this opportunity to work with the leading brands, events and teams in this industry."

"Informa has an unmatched and incredibly engaged community of wealth managers through its media and event business," he added. "I look forward to building on their success and momentum, while helping more financial advisors to strategically grow their businesses, design innovative investment portfolios and deliver the ultimate client experience."

"We look forward to having Mark on the Informa Wealth team with his expertise in proprietary research and knowledge of the various ecosystems we serve, especially the growing RIA landscape," said William O'Conor, Managing Director of WealthManagement.com.

Re-imagining face-to-face and digital events to create greater value and return on investment for customers in the Wealth community will be a key part of the new role.

"This is an exciting time to be in events, with the return to face-to-face now within sight," said Lindsay Tis, Brand Strategy Director, US Events, Informa Connect. "The event landscape will undoubtedly be different post-COVID, with pent up demand for physical events at an all-time high and mainstream digitalization of the workplace. We are gearing up to enhance the value we provide to all market constituents via reimagined physical events and our 365 community and media offerings. Mark's addition to the Wealth team is a clear reflection of our ambition and intent."

"The Global Covid-19 pandemic has allowed many of us to review, analyse, and reset what our goals and ambitions are for our brands and for our customers," said Andrew Mullins, CEO, Informa Connect. "We now know we have a unique opportunity to blend the physical with the digital to provide new and innovative, unparalleled and unrivalled, product and service offerings for our customers in the Wealth space. That is our bold ambition and as such, it is critical that we have a leader of our Wealth Portfolio who can credibly make this happen. We are thrilled Mark will lead our efforts and have high expectations for what we can achieve together for our customers."

About Informa Connect and its Wealth Management Group

Informa Connect delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person events, virtual events and digital platforms and services, enabling businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. Within its Global Finance Group, Informa Connect boasts some of the leading event and media properties in the Wealth Management industry. The Wealth Management Portfolio consists of WealthManagement.com, Trust & Estates and Wealth Management Real Estate – the combined digital resource for all things wealth management for over 620,000 financial advisors, estate planners, and real estate professionals. Informa Connect's events for the Wealth Management industry include Inside ETFs, the largest and most respected ETF conference in the world, and WealthStack, the premier conference for growth-oriented wealth and asset management professionals who are seeking to build innovative and integrated technology, investment and practice management solutions. For more information, please visit:

www.wealthmanagement.com

www.informaconnect.com/insideetfs

www.informaconnect.com/inside-wealth-stack

SOURCE Informa Connect