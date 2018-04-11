Informa Engage and New Hope Network Celebrate Digital Success with Two Folio: Digital Awards

New Hope Network won in the Content Marketing/Sponsored Content Campaign category for Inside the Bottle: Understanding Supplements Today. New Hope Network and its partners took a deep dive into the world of supplements to disseminate information on the latest science, media headlines, quality measures and innovations. The program offered trade and consumer audiences co-branded eGuides, webinars, videos, infographics and in-person education based around high-quality content and research.

Additionally, Shelli Winter, Vice President, Marketing Creative, Informa Engage has been named to the Folio: 2018 Class of Top Women in Media. The awards program celebrates women in the media industry who have stood out, taken risks, and pushed their teams to new heights. Winter is recognized as a "Change-Maker" for successfully altering the course of the brands she supports and the industry for the better. She combines expertise in business, marketing and creative to deliver effective and engaging user experiences. Winter, with the support of her team, is responsible for branding, design and user experience for new products and client deliverables, client-marketing collateral, event creative as well as internal/external communications.

About Informa

Informa Engage, Machine Design, Electronic Design and New Hope Network are part of Informa, the international business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group. Informa serves commercial, professional and academic communities, helping them connect and learn, and creating and providing access to content and intelligence that helps people and businesses work smarter and make better decisions faster.

Informa has over 7,500 colleagues in more than 20 countries and a presence in all major geographies. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

