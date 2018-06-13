Informa Engage Leverages Award Winning Creative and Content Teams to Launch Storyscapes - Turning Static Content into Captivating Experiences

Storyscapes offer deep storytelling around an industry topic. Storyscapes combine content – white papers, webinars and research – with interactive page elements such as animation, compelling images, embedded videos, photo galleries, interactive charts and related asset downloads. The variety of content types and in-page navigation allows readers to jump to sections of interest and dive deeper into the content they care about most. Co-branded with an Informa market to reinforce credibility, the Storyscape experience can be used to reach users at various buying stages and help them progress toward a purchase decision.

Informa Engage provides marketers with end-to-end program management including topic discovery, content and creative development, hosting, turnkey marketing programs and deep engagement metrics. Storyscapes also offer deeper content engagement metrics than static assets, delivering additional value to marketers.

Examples of Informa Engage Storyscapes:

Informa Engage collaborated with a software solutions company to turn a white paper into an experience. Co-branded with IndustryWeek, the Storyscape intertwined an eBook, quiz, blog, case study and video with content from a white paper to tell a story and educate prospects and customers. A promotional plan was also established. Informa Engage was chosen to create the Storyscape due to its marketing and creative expertise. View the Storyscape here.

Informa Engage merged four webinars and supporting materials such as blogs, web links and PDFs into a Storyscape for a data storage company. The Storyscape was co-branded with ITPro Today. Informa Engage also developed a promotional plan to market the Storyscape to its robust technology database of professional users. Informa Engage was selected to create the Storyscape due to its content marketing excellence and niche market knowledge. Take a look at the Storyscape here.

About Informa Engage

We connect marketers with business decision makers. By combining unrivaled reach, deep knowledge of specialist markets and sophisticated marketing, we engage buyers – activating real results for marketers.

