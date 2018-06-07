Informa Engage Marketing Innovators Share Insights on Marketing Technology and Customer Data at the SIIA Annual Conference

Tricia Syed, Vice President, Digital Marketing, will serve as a panelist on the "Customer Data That Will Drive Growth" session. In this session Syed and the panel participants will discuss ways to identify key customer data, how to implement strategies and solutions to effectively utilize the data to drive growth.

Data has become a central pillar for how businesses practice marketing, purchase advertising and deliver solutions. Forty-five percent of marketers struggle with quality and accuracy and 40% struggle in finding decision markers. (Informa Engage) Based on these findings, more companies will be looking to technologies that support their targeting abilities and provide a single view of a prospect or customer.

"At Informa Engage we combine a deep understanding of our audiences with state-of-the-art technologies to connect marketers with customers to drive business growth," said Kate Spellman, president, Informa Engage. "We're constantly exploring new and innovative techniques and technologies to help our customers solve business challenges. Rhonda and Tricia will share our learnings and best practices with SIIA Annual Conference attendees."

Informa Engage offers unrivalled specialist audiences, deep knowledge of vertical markets, sophisticated data and quality marketing services execution in turnkey packages. This enables marketers to connect effectively with customers, as they move from discovering a business need to identifying a solution, selecting a provider and making a purchase, using the right content at the right time in the buyers' decision making process.

