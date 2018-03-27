Informa Engage's Content Engagement Centers Deliver Bingeable Content to Move B2B Buyers Through the Buying Journey Faster

Content Engagement Centers are highly interactive digital content hubs that offer highly relevant bingeable content to B2B buyers in various stages of the buying journey. With a focus on an industry issue or topic, they help to position a company as a thought leader. Content Engagement Centers hold up to nine elements, which combines Informa Engage created content with a marketer's existing content. The platform encourages extensive exploration of information, self-education and social sharing.

Informa Engage's unrivalled niche audiences, deep knowledge of vertical markets, sophisticated data and content marketing expertise helps generate quality leads for marketers. Content Engagement Centers also delivers marketers with deep metrics into audience engagement, including what content and mediums resonated with business professionals.

Informa Engage Content Engagement Center examples include:

A software company looking to establish themselves as a subject matter expert around database performance and tuning turned to Informa Engage for its niche market knowledge. A Content Engagement Center was developed to self-educate key business decision makers and included a combination of infographics, eBooks and videos. The Content Engagement Center exceeded lead goals and delivered higher than average engagement with users viewing multiple assets for extensive periods of times. Due to the high engagement, the software company marketer could see what content was most educational for users.

A large technology company interested in capturing new customers around the use of artificial intelligence for utility outage management turned to Informa Engage to engage Informa's deep database of technology decision makers. A Content Engagement Center was developed with a mix of videos, brochures, white papers and infographics. A majority of users engaged in several of the assets, which also provided insight into user's interests.

About Informa Engage

We connect marketers with B2B decision makers. By combining unrivaled reach, deep knowledge of specialist markets and sophisticated marketing, we engage buyers – activating real results for marketers.

