Informa Engage's Rhonda Wunderlin, Vice President, Performance Marketing Elected to the Software & Information Industry Association's Software & Services Division Board of Directors

With a focus on the customer experience and increasing engagement through data-driven best practices, Wunderlin helps Informa Engage clients elevate their position in their marketplace. Wunderlin is leading the collaboration between sales and marketing. She is responsible for marketing technologies, user data integration and management, data analysis, user care and circulation fulfillment systems/processes. Wunderlin has set the vision for a unified collaborative sales and marketing organization, with streamlined technology managed by a central operations team.

Earlier in her career, Wunderlin consulted on best practices across a myriad of 80+ companies, helping them transform their organizations. She understands the key principles behind sales and marketing alignment, applying them effectively to organizations large and small.

Wunderlin recently served as an Advisory Board Member of KaiNexus and the Oracle Marketing Cloud Customer Advisory Board. Wunderlin is a frequent industry speaker and is scheduled to speak at the SIIA Annual Conference in June. Wunderlin has won multiple awards including "Modern Marketing Leader of the Year" by the Oracle Marketing Cloud Markie awards.

Wunderlin is uniquely qualified to be a SIIA Software & Services board member. She is an insightful, results-driven leader and strategist and she has an unmatched skillset to the areas of revenue marketing, marketing automation, best practices and training.

Wunderlin said, "I'm excited to help grow the SIIA Software & Services Division and I look forward to joining forces with the other board members to bring a focus to key industry issues. Together, we will help set the stage for the division in the coming year and identifying new opportunities for the Association."

"We are very pleased to welcome Rhonda to our board. Drawing on her leadership and marketing expertise, Rhonda in collaboration with the entire board of directors, will provide invaluable insights, strategic guidance as well as direction and advice that will benefit all of our members," said Rhianna S. Collier, Vice President & Managing Director, SIIA Software & Services Division & TechCouncil of Southern California.

About Informa Engage

We connect marketers with B2B decision makers. By combining unrivaled reach, deep knowledge of specialist markets and sophisticated marketing, we engage buyers – activating real results for marketers.

