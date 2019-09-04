Informa Financial Intelligence Launches Digital Tracker for Small Businesses

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Financial Intelligence, a leading provider of solutions for financial services professionals, today announced the launch of its Digital Tracker for Small Businesses – the first of Informa's five-product rollout.

These new Digital Trackers provide ongoing visibility of digital journeys, documenting and analyzing real customer experiences through real accounts, from the top banking providers – such as Bank of America, Chase and Wells Fargo. Subscribers of the trackers gain actionable insights to optimize their digital offering.

"These days, simply having a digital presence isn't enough for a bank or credit union of any size to attract new customers or build customer loyalty," said Chad Watkins, Vice President of Customer Experience Research at Informa Financial Intelligence. "The focus is on creating frictionless user experiences and if leveraged properly, providers can increase cross-selling opportunities and improve customer onboarding rates."

Informa Financial Intelligence has been offering Digital Trackers across Europe for several years since adding Mapa Research to its business. It launched its first tracker dedicated to the U.S. market late last year, as a Digital Tracker for Checking Accounts. To meet the demonstrated demand from clients in the U.S., Informa is now expanding its Digital Tracker suite nationally across other core areas of finance.

In addition to documenting consumers experiences, the Digital Trackers provide strategic recommendations to its subscribers on how to innovate their online offerings through four key elements: onboarding journey reports, continual servicing reports, competitor comparison matrices and email digests, that alert subscribers to key industry movements as they happen.

The suite of Informa's Digital Trackers, today consisting of Retail Checking Accounts and the just launched Small Business Checking tracker, will be followed by trackers for Home Equity Loans, Credit Cards, First Mortgages and Investments. Learn more about the Digital Trackers suite here: https://pages.financialintelligence.informa.com/digitaltrackers

About Informa Financial Intelligence

Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. For more information, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com.

