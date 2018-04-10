Informa Financial Intelligence's New Zephyr Platform Uses Advanced Analytics to Give Advisors and Analysts Improved Efficiency

"The things that advisors and analysts have told us they love most about Zephyr is how easy it is to use," explained Ryan Nauman, Vice President, Product and Market Strategy. "With the recent update of the Zephyr platform, we've added more features along with powerful analytics and customizable reporting capabilities. These features make Zephyr an important tool for improving client retention and asset accumulation."

The Zephyr platform is designed to simplify the due diligence process to help advisors and analysts make the best investment decisions. The intuitive program empowers users to screen thousands of investment products with powerful sorting, filtering and statistical tools, as well as access one of the industry's largest separate account databases. Zephyr allows advisors to easily track and compare multiple investment products, run returns-based style analysis, and build portfolios using a variety of optimization techniques.

The platform's reporting tools may be used to create presentations that support meaningful client discussions with informative graphs that display a client's portfolio, and customized reports that compare selected managers to industry benchmarks.

"Regardless if the user is a financial advisor or an investment analyst, Zephyr's flexible workflow can be adjusted to suit the individual's focus, whether they are interested in asset allocation, product comparisons, proposal generation, or all of the above," continued Nauman. "The financial advisory and asset management space is increasingly competitive and the updated Zephyr platform helps users differentiate themselves and easily demonstrate the value they add for clients."

For more information on the Zephyr platform, please visit http://financial.intelligence.informa.com/iiszephyrs-zephyrplatform.

About Informa Financial Intelligence

Financial Intelligence, part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of critical decision-making solutions and custom services to financial institutions. From the big picture to the smallest detail, Informa Financial Intelligence's leading-edge financial information and decision-making products provide specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. For more information, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com.

