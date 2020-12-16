Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr and Aapryl Announce 5-Year Partnership Extension

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF) and worldwide industry leader in providing data, research and insights to financial institutions, and Aapryl, a provider of predictive manager selection and portfolio construction software, announced today a five-year extension to their strategic alliance.

The extension allows Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr's PSN Separately Managed Accounts (SMA) data to remain available on Aapryl's Predictive Manager Research Platform, and Zephyr will continue to resell the Aapryl platform while Aapryl resells Zephyr's PSN SMA data.

"We're thrilled to continue this partnership with Aapryl, which has proven so valuable to our clients," said Chris Volpe, Managing Director of Wealth Solutions at Informa Financial Intelligence. "The solutions provided by pairing Zephyr's SMA data and Aapryl's research platform perfectly complement one another, allowing financial institutions to take decisive action on manager selection through actionable insight. Extending this relationship for another five years is an ideal outcome for our clients."

"The synergy between Aapryl and Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr was evident from the outset of this collaboration, and this past year has exceeded all expectations," said David Andrade, General Manager at Aapryl. "The inclusion of Zephyr's robust SMA data into Aapryl's Predictive Manager Research Platform has only enhanced our clients' ability to identify managers most likely to outperform their peers and reduce risk in portfolios. We're ecstatic to provide the same high quality product to our customers for another five years."

About Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr

Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. IFI's Zephyr portfolio supports asset allocation, investment analysis, portfolio construction, and client communications that combine to help advisors and portfolio managers retain and grow client relationships. For more information about IFI, visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com. For more information about Zephyr's PSN Separately Managed Accounts data, visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com/products-and-services/data-analysis-and-tools/psn-sma.

About Aapryl

Aapryl is a financial technology company that provides investors with cutting edge tools which integrate our patent pending methodology for a better way to identify investment managers, build portfolios, and manage risk. Additionally, Aapryl has a Manager Diagnostic analytical tool for investment managers wanting to understand how they are being viewed by investors and consultants, comparing their results relative to their peers. Because many systems that investors use provide statistics on a manager's past, investors are often choosing investment managers without any insight into how they might perform going forward. Aapryl solves this problem by leveraging a unique patent pending methodology that allows investors to identify managers that are most likely to be successful in the future. We built the methodology by applying years of research as practitioners which has led us to develop statistical methodologies that are predictive of future results. For more information on Aapryl please visit us at www.aapryl.com

