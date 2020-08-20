Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr Announces PSN Top Guns Award Recipients for Q2 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF) and worldwide industry leader in providing data, research and insights to financial institutions, announced today its Q2 2020 PSN Top Guns designations. The award highlights participants who outperform their relative benchmarks, allowing allocators to identify the best SMA managers more easily for high net worth, ultra-high net worth and institutional clients.

Zephyr's PSN Top Guns performance screens evaluate managers within Zephyr's proprietary SMA database against key criteria analyzing correlation to the market, consistency of returns and risk. To access the complete list of PSN Top Guns and details about the methodology, visit: https://psn.fi.informais.com/register/register.asp (no cost to register).

"Congratulations to all the managers awarded a Q2 2020 PSN Top Gun ranking," said Ryan Nauman, Market Strategist at Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr. "With volatility having crept back into the markets, active managers have an opportunity to showcase their disciplined approach. A PSN Top Guns designation recognizes the success, excellence and outperformance of those leading investment managers."

In the criteria, products are ranked in six proprietary star categories in over 50 'Universes.' Based on market conditions in Q2 2020, a few notable 'Universes' and strategies awarded Top Guns status within them, include:

PSN Top Guns U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Universe

Advisory Research, Inc.: U.S. Mid Cap Growth (+49.1% for the quarter)



Mellon Investments Corporation: US Mid Cap Growth Equity (+43.7% for the quarter)



Wellington Management Company LLP: Mid Cap Growth Horizons (+42.5% for the quarter)

PSN Top Guns EAFE Equity Universe

Pinnacle Associates Ltd: International Small Cap Equity (+55.7% for the quarter)



Oberweis Asset Mgmt, Inc.: International Select (+52.2% for the quarter)



Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited: International Growth (+36.7% for the quarter)

PSN Top Guns Core Plus Universe

Advisors Asset Management: Core Plus Portfolio (+14.9% for the quarter)



Neuberger Berman: Opportunistic Credit (+12.2% for the quarter)



Insight Investment Mgnmt Limited: US Select Income (+11.1% for the quarter)

Included with the rankings is Zephyr's recently launched PSN Top Guns Model Portfolios, which leverages Zephyr's exclusive SMA data and quarterly ranking commentary to demonstrate how advisors can construct diversified portfolios and showcases active and passive model performance. For additional information, visit: https://pages.financialintelligence.informa.com/psn-sma-model-portfolios.

For information on the PSN SMA data, visit: https://financialintelligence.informa.com/products-and-services/data-analysis-and-tools/psn-sma. To directly purchase Zephyr's PSN SMA database, contact: [email protected].

About Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr

Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. IFI's Zephyr portfolio supports asset allocation, investment analysis, portfolio construction, and client communications that combine to help advisors and asset managers retain and grow client relationships. For more information about IFI, visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Zach Allegretti, JConnelly

973-850-7341

[email protected]

SOURCE Informa Financial Intelligence

Related Links

https://financialintelligence.informa.com

