Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr Announces PSN Top Guns Model Portfolios for Separately Managed Accounts

New portfolios will be incorporated into Zephyr's quarterly Top Guns rankings, helping advisors identify the best performing SMA managers

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF) and worldwide industry leader in providing data, research and insights to financial institutions, announced its new PSN Top Guns Model Portfolios to demonstrate how advisors can construct diversified portfolios using Zephyr's tools. These portfolios, for illustrative purposes, will be introduced with Zephyr's quarterly Top Guns ranking of the best Separately Managed Account (SMA) managers in Zephyr's proprietary PSN SMA database, beginning with Q4 2019 Top Guns.

PSN Top Guns Model Portfolios leverages Zephyr's exclusive SMA data, and its quarterly ranking commentary, applying both data insights and market context for clients and Top Guns registrants. With these model portfolios, financial advisors now have access to empirical historical data based on SMA portfolios made up of the top SMA performers. Zephyr will also develop and share model portfolios consisting exclusively of ETFs, utilizing the same SMA model asset allocations, providing advisors a comparison of active and passive model performance.

"Model portfolios have become increasingly popular amongst financial advisors," said Ryan Nauman, Market Strategist at Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr. "However, research has shown that many advisors have yet to fully incorporate model portfolios into their practices while asset managers continually develop diverse model offerings. Our PSN Top Guns Model Portfolios provide advisors with empirical analytics to help them understand the benefits of incorporating SMAs in their portfolios and helping them choose the best managers, while also demonstrating what they can do with the Zephyr tools and research."

Zephyr's Top Gun criteria is rigorous, helping advisors make more informed decisions when selecting the top SMA managers for client portfolios. Managers are ranked across several key metrics which analyze correlation to the market, consistency of returns and risk to determine Top Gun award recipients. These criteria help highlight asset manager participants who are outperforming their relative benchmarks, and help allocators more easily identify those managers for high net worth, ultra-high net worth and institutional clients.

For more details about the PSN Top Guns criteria and to see the winners, register here: https://psn.fi.informais.com/register/register.asp (no cost to register).

To view the new PSN Top Guns Model Portfolios, visit: https://pages.financialintelligence.informa.com/psn-sma-model-portfolios.

For additional information on the PSN SMA data, visit: https://financialintelligence.informa.com/products-and-services/data-analysis-and-tools/psn-sma .

About Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr

Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. IFI's Zephyr portfolio supports asset allocation, investment analysis, portfolio construction, and client communications that combine to help advisors and asset managers retain and grow client relationships. For more information about IFI, visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com.

