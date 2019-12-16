Informa Global Markets Announces Strategic Hire to Credit Team

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Global Markets , a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF) and leading provider of solutions for financial services professionals, today announced that Shankar Ramakrishnan has joined the company as senior bonds editor for its NYC-based Informa Global Markets (IGM) credit team.

In his new role, Shankar brings a wealth of institutional and industry knowledge in global investment banking and capital markets that will assist in the continued build out of IGM's real-time, intra-day and periodic coverage of deal flow across the investment grade, high yield and structured product markets. Ramakrishnan will work closely with the existing U.S. teams, and alongside colleagues in Europe and throughout Asia Pacific.

"We are delighted to welcome Shankar as the newest member of our established team," said Terry Wilby, Head of Business at Informa Global Markets. "The addition of such a well-connected, knowledgeable and skilled debt capital markets analyst and journalist will help meet the exciting challenges of 2020 and beyond. IGM is proud to have been a part of the fabric of the U.S. credit market since the 1970s and we are delighted to invest in the future of this business. We are devoted to continually making quality additions to our teams to best serve the needs our clients."

Ramakrishnan brings to IGM over 27 years of financial journalism experience, where he managed teams in India, Singapore and New York. He's worked as a reporter, editor and manager in newspapers, magazines and newswires, including various roles at Thomson Reuters, Dow Jones Newswires, Bridge Information Systems, Indian Express and The Observer of Business and Politics. Shankar earned his Bachelor of Science in Statistics at SIES College of Arts and Science. Additionally, Shankar has authored two books, "Opportunities In: Indian Capital Markets" and "Indian Capital Markets: The Next Global Economic Powerhouse."

About Informa Global Markets:

Informa Global Markets, part of Informa Financial Intelligence, is the global source for independent, actionable expertise on the credit, rates and foreign exchange markets. Powered by a renowned team of market analysts, Informa Global Markets provides the insight and intelligence you need to help make the decisions that matter. For more information, please visit https://www.informagm.com/ .

About Informa Financial Intelligence

Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. For more information, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com.

