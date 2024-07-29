Informa Global Markets (IGM) launches 'Midday Update': Your daily guide on the US investment grade credit market

Important deal announcements, economic releases, bond yield levels, stock indices levels and weekly issuance stats available Monday - Friday

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Global Markets (IGM), a leading provider of credit, rates and foreign exchange market intelligence, has launched 'Midday Update', a comprehensive daily report providing unparalleled insights on high grade bond issuance in the US.

'Midday Update' is an essential resource for investors, analysts, portfolio managers, debt capital markets professionals, traders and other financial professionals seeking to stay informed on bond yields and issuance to be able to make strategic investment decisions. Delivered each business day, this new report offers analysis and expert commentary on market movements, trends, and key data points.

'Midday Update' is available exclusively to our IGM subscribers and provides a streamlined yet comprehensive view of the market, featuring:

Immediate updates on significant transactions, including details on size, scope, and potential impact.

Key updates on economic indicators and data that influence market behavior.

Current bond yield data to help assess market sentiment and investment trends.

Performance metrics of major stock indices.

Updated issuance statistics sourced from our trusted morning report, assisting in aligning investment strategies with prevailing market conditions.

Primarily focused on the US and broader Americas markets, 'Midday Update' also includes crucial updates from Europe, Asia, and other global regions when relevant, providing a holistic view of international market developments.

To subscribe to 'Midday Update' and receive daily updates directly to your inbox, please visit our website for a free trial at https://bit.ly/3LAFEL6 or contact our subscription team at [email protected].

About Informa Global Markets (IGM)

Informa Global Markets (IGM) is a leading provider of in-depth market intelligence and financial analysis, dedicated to delivering actionable insights across multiple sectors including syndicated bonds and foreign exchange and rates markets.

IGM has been trusted for decades to deliver unrivalled intelligence and help maximise performance whether winning new mandates, trading, making investment decisions, advising clients or delivering research. We provide market-leading credible, accurate and timely data and analysis through our deep industry relationships.

Our commitment to innovation and precision ensures that investors, financial professionals, and market stakeholders have the tools and insights needed to navigate the complexities of the global financial landscape. For more information about IGM visit Informa.com/IGM.

