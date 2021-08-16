Informa Launches Curinos, A Powerful New Data Engine for Competing Banks

Customers Can Now Access Expanded Data and Expertise with Brand Unveiling of Newest Subsidiary

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa plc (LSE: INF) has officially launched Curinos as its latest subsidiary, equipping financial institutions with a far more expansive view of their competitive position with new data, expertise, and intelligent technologies to plot strategic growth.

With today's brand launch, financial institutions can view Curinos' new company look and learn about its data and services by visiting, www.curinos.com.

Curinos, resulting from the combination of Informa's FBX business and Novantas, Inc., is an industry leading data, analytics and technology company servicing financial institutions, globally. Curinos delivers the depth and breadth of intelligence across consumer and commercial deposits, omnichannel digital experience and real estate lending markets needed to assess one's competitive position, and make more profitable, data-drive decisions, faster.

Financial institutions now have greater insights with data that covers both the deposit and lending sides of the balance sheet, as well as access to expert consultants to help acquire customers and expedite digital transformations in an ever-changing market landscape.

Curinos' mission is to help clients navigate the present and prepare for the future, arming them with the tools to transform their business ahead of the competition. Born out of the concept of "together, we innovate for our customers," the Curinos name is a combination of the words "customers," "innovation" and "nos," the Spanish word for "us," reflecting the forward-thinking vision of the unified businesses.

"Curinos is an exclusive powerhouse of data, analytics and expertise specifically designed to help banks neutralize marketplace threats and isolate the true drivers of their success," said Curinos CEO Craig Woodward. "With the launch of our brand, we've created a multi-dimensional view of competitive performance that allows our customers to see a whole range of future possibilities that were previously obscured. A forward look around all corners."

"We are open for business offering deeper insights than anyone in the marketplace," said Curinos Board Chair Mark Greene. "With Curinos, we can help detect new opportunities and execute the most optimal strategies, while serving a more diverse range of customers, be it brick-and-mortar banks and credit unions, non- depository institutions, or a large mortgage originator."

About Curinos

Curinos is a global data intelligence business serving global financial institutions across lending, deposits, and digital banking solutions, delivering greater insights across the whole balance sheet. Curinos combines bank benchmarking data services and advanced decision support systems and data for a more comprehensive view so its clients can make more profitable, data-driven decisions faster. For more information, please visit www.curinos.com.

About Informa PLC

Informa is a leading international Information Services, Advanced Knowledge, Exhibitions and Events Group. It helps commercial, professional and academic communities work smarter and make better decisions faster, through specialist content and intelligence, and opportunities to connect and learn. For more information, please visit www.informa.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Zach Allegretti, JConnelly

973-850-7341

[email protected]

SOURCE Curinos; Informa plc