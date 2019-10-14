Informa Markets' Asia Agri-Tech Expo 2019: Resistance, eco-friendly and big data is the future of agrarian matters

I. Function resistance to adversity

The local authority, 'Council of Agriculture' (COA), guided seeds manufacturers to improve F1 hybrid seed collecting techniques that resulted in superior harvest performance of cruciferous vegetables, watermelons and cherry tomatoes. The featured vegetable and fruit seeds and seedlings emphasize on the function of heat-, disease-, moisture-, and drought-resistant and tolerant at the pavilion of Taiwan Seed Varieties and provide sustainable solutions for environment, food crises and food safety.

II. Livestock red ocean trade

This year, 'Biogas Power Pavilion' will be deployed in the livestock area to introduce biogas desulfurization and purification equipment that meet Southeast Asia countries' market demands and government renewable energy policies. The conference theme 'Animal Waste Management', hosted by 'Industrial Technology Research Institute' will be presented by a group of stakeholders and industrial players.

Poultry equipment is another prime focus. Nabel egg grading and packing systems are capable of inspecting microcracks at the surface of egg shells. The wide range of capacity from 10,000 to 240,000 eggs per hour is assured, said Nabel. Other featured brands such as Skov, Kyowa, Sanovo and Kutlusan will also display the latest and complete spec of poultry equipment.

III. Advanced application in IoT

The input of ICT, IoT and AI technologies has become the future trend of aquaculture industry. The improvement of farming operation is benefited mostly from water detectors. Quadlink QAM300-DE is powered by solar cell. It can collect scientific data and aquatic organism growth management records from hatch to seafood products. So far, it has abundant database that is able to use deep learning analysis for farming environment.

A wide range of innovative products and services will be on display in the exhibition. Examples include: Everscience Technology will present plastic wraps produced by their advanced 'The PerfoTec Laser System' that can double the shelf-life of vegetables, flowers and fruits; Hua Wang will be exhibiting their high-strength, high-efficiency and high-stability greenhouse technology which incorporates an advanced environmental control system that allow customers to remotely monitor their greenhouses; Haarslev will present their cutting edge and customised solutions for the rendering industry; and Eu-Top Corporation will debut an innovative organic farming film that protects against pests and weed without using pesticides or herbicides.

Unparalleled Networking Opportunity & On-site Setup

Asia Agri-tech Expo & Forum is where buyers and decision makers engaged in agriculture, livestock and aquaculture from throughout the Asian region meet with manufacturers and suppliers of the products and services they need for their business.

I. High Quality Forum and Conference Program

A three-day international forum entitled 'Innovative Cross-sectoral Linkage for Circular Agriculture' will be held with speakers from the Netherlands, Denmark and Taiwan. Additionally, there will be an aquaculture conference covering the subject of artificial intelligence and the internet of things (AI & IoT) in fish farming, sustainable options for aquaculture, and aquaculture disease and health.

II. Measures for Biosecurity

Due to the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF), the organiser will take special preventive measures with the installation of a biosecurity tunnel at the entrance to the exhibition hall, as well issuing a notification of ASF guide to international visitors before they travel to Taiwan.

III. Two-nights Free Accommodation for Foreign Visitors

Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum cordially invites industry leaders to visit the event and will provide two nights of free accommodation for eligible foreign buyers during the show period. For more information, please contact Sophia Lu via aat-tw@ubm.com

