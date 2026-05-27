Informa Markets Partners with Hong Kong Tourism Board to Launch "The Festival of Connoisseurs" in Hong Kong

This three-year partnership will create a significant new luxury lifestyle platform in Asia, bringing an unprecedented "City-as-Your-Showroom" experience to Hong Kong's most iconic destinations

HONG KONG, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets, a leading B2B events organiser, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) on May 27, 2026, to support the launch The Festival of Connoisseurs (the "Festival") in Hong Kong. The Festival of Connoisseurs, which will hold its first edition in November 2026 before expanding into a full-scale festival in 2027, will transform Hong Kong into a living, breathing luxury universe. By signing the MOU, HKTB becomes the first strategic partner for this new initiative.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board and Informa Markets held a signing ceremony in Hong Kong today. The ceremony was witnessed by Dr. Peter Lam, HKTB Chairman (back left), and Mr. Stephen Carter, Group CEO, Informa Plc (back right). Mr. Anthony Lau, HKTB Executive Director (front left), and Ms. Margaret Ma Connolly, President & CEO of Informa Markets Asia (front right), signed the Memorandum of Understanding on behalf. HKTB’s partners and travel trade representatives also attended the ceremony in support of the partnership. Major guests also posed for a group photograph after the signing ceremony, including: (back row, from left) Mr. Dan Ye, Vice President of Informa Markets, Ms. Marilyn Tham, HKTB General Manager of Mega Events, MICE & Cruise, Ms Joanne Chu, Acting Commissioner for Tourism, Dr. Peter Lam, HKTB Chairman, Mr. Stephen Carter, Group CEO, Informa Group, Ms. Enid Low, Chief Strategy Officer of AsiaWorld-Expo, Ms. Suzanne Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Informa Markets Asia, Mr. Michael Duck, EVP Commercial Development of Informa Markets Asia; and Mr. Anthony Lau, HKTB Executive Director (front left), and Ms. Margaret Ma Connolly, President & CEO of Informa Markets Asia (front right).

Introducing The Festival of Connoisseurs: Asia's Definitive Luxury Lifestyle Platform

The launch of The Festival of Connoisseurs in Hong Kong represents a long-term strategic commitment by Informa Markets to build a definitive luxury show platform in Asia. The vision extends well beyond a single annual event: The Festival of Connoisseurs will serve as the foundation to introduce further leading brands in this market to Hong Kong in the coming years.

The Festival of Connoisseurs will initially showcase nine distinct worlds of connoisseurship — Marina, Marque, Vault, Galerie, Passage, Estate, Zenith, Vitalis, and Culinaire — each representing a defining pillar of the luxury lifestyle. This universe is designed to be dynamic and expansive; as the festival grows, these worlds will evolve and multiply to encompass even more facets of luxury living.

The Festival of Connoisseurs will draw on Informa's international expertise, networks and partnerships built from its existing market-leading brands, which include the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), the world's largest in-water boat show; Top Marques Monaco, an exclusive international supercar show, and Cityscape, the world's leading real estate platform, ensuring the Festival remains at the absolute forefront of the global luxury lifestyle market.

A New Paradigm for Luxury Events: "City-as-Your-Showroom"

Rather than being a single venue event, The Festival of Connoisseurs adopts a "City-as-Your-Showroom" approach — an immersive, multi-day consumer experience that takes place across Hong Kong's most celebrated landmarks and cultural precincts.

From the shimmering waters of the harbour to the city's world-class cultural galleries and vibrant lifestyle districts, the city itself becomes the stage. This citywide format is designed to activate Hong Kong's unique urban geography and world-class infrastructure in ways that no single venue could achieve.

The 2026 edition of The Festival of Connoisseurs will serve as a high-impact soft launch, setting the stage for a full-scale expansion in 2027 with a broader programme, a larger international exhibitor base, and an even richer portfolio of immersive city experiences.

Supporting Hong Kong's Strategic Vision

Hong Kong is a major global hub for the luxury lifestyle market, with the fourth-highest concentration of ultra-high-net-worth individuals globally, over 3,300 single-family offices, and a top three world ranking as an arts trading centre. Combined with its world-class infrastructure and East-meets-West cultural identity as Asia's "super-connector," Hong Kong is ideally placed to host a festival dedicated to connoisseurship, closely aligned with the Hong Kong SAR Government's strategic priorities, including the promotion of Yacht Tourism and the "Tourism is Everywhere" initiative.

By establishing the yachting and marine lifestyle as a key pillar of the event, The Festival of Connoisseurs directly supports the development of Hong Kong's yacht economy and amplifies the city's unique maritime heritage to international audience.

Quotes from Key Stakeholders

"This partnership is of great significance. It not only elevates Hong Kong's position as a premier global destination for high-end MICE tourism, but also affirms the city's vital role as a 'super-connector' and a 'super value-adder' between the Chinese Mainland and the world. At the same time, the collaboration drives the development of Hong Kong's high-end tourism market and helps attract more international brands and high-value visitors to the city. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Tourism Commission, our trade partners and stakeholders for their unwavering support as we work hand in hand to advance Hong Kong's journey as the World's Meeting Place."

— Dr. Peter Lam, Chairman, Hong Kong Tourism Board

"Hong Kong has been at the heart of Informa's story in Asia for over three decades. In that time, we have grown alongside this city — through its transformations, its resilience, and its continued reinvention as one of most influential business destinations in the world. The decision to launch The Festival of Connoisseurs here is not simply a commercial one. It is a profound statement of conviction. We believe Hong Kong stands as the sovereign gateway between the world's second largest economy and the global stage, where the Eastern prosperity meets the Western artistry. By bringing together the resources, know-how and expertise of Informa's global luxury portfolio — from the world's most prestigious boat shows to the finest Jewellery fairs, from the exclusive private aviation platforms in Dubai to the spectacular supercar showcases in Monaco — and anchoring them here in Hong Kong, we are establishing Asia's definitive luxury show platform for the long term."

— Margaret Ma Connolly, President & CEO, Informa Markets Asia

About The Festival of Connoisseurs

The Festival of Connoisseurs is Asia's premier luxury lifestyle show platform, debuting its soft launch in Hong Kong in November 2026. Organised by Informa Markets and supported by the Hong Kong Tourism Board and other strategic partners, the Festival showcases dynamic worlds of connoisseurship — including Marina, Marque, Vault, Galerie, Passage, Estate, Zenith, Vitalis, Culinaire and more — across Hong Kong's iconic venues and destinations. "Where the World's Finest Converge in Asia's Most Dynamic City."

About Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB)

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a Government-subvented body. Its primary mission is to maximise the social and economic contribution of the tourism industry to Hong Kong and to consolidate the city's position as a world-class destination. HKTB works closely with the Government, travel industry and other partners to promote Hong Kong worldwide, widen the range of tourism products Hong Kong offers, elevate service standards, and enhance the visitor experience. In addition to its head office in Hong Kong, HKTB operates 15 offices around the world and has representative offices in six different markets.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

SOURCE Informa Markets