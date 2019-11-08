Informa Markets' Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair 2019 gears up to leverage slow market

Sabine Liu, General Manager of Informa Markets Taiwan Office, said more than 150 exhibitors hailing from 9 countries would showcase approximately 2,000 pieces of mass produced fine jewellery in the 3,000 square meter exhibiting areas. " 'It is the best of times, it is the worst of times.' That's the portrayal of jewellery market nowadays. We believe every crisis is a chance and our leadership as a tradeshow organiser will facilitate the market players to re-position, re-marketing, and re-start."

Instead of attendance-number oriented, Informa Markets Taiwan Office plotted out a package of precision marketing plan to meet the demand of the market this year. Targeting connoisseur collectors, high-end consumers and jewellery designers, the organiser will provide a series of satellite events, such as diamond polishing activity, designated VIP tours and Silhouette of a Great Master: A Retrospective of Chang Da-Chien's Art on the 120th Anniversary of His Birthday. Meanwhile, those events are expected to accelerate visitors' aggressive buying and engagement of the tradeshow.

Amid a variety of exquisite jewellery pieces, coloured diamonds, emerald, ruby, sapphire and jadeite are mostly attention-grabbing and have boomed in popularity for international auction houses. The organiser recommended connoisseur collectors investing on while they are still available of acquisition. A 6.06-carat fancy intense green diamond, a 2.06-carat unmounted fancy vivid green blue coloured diamond and a 1.35-carat fancy purple coloured diamond and diamond ring will be introduced at the tradeshow. The exhibitors offering precious stones include Ming Jewelry, Excellent Diamonds, Bipre, Nelson Jewellery, and amongst all.

10 technical seminars will be held during the fair show dates, including Case Study of Metal Welding & RP Dewaxing Casting by W&W Co. Ltd. and A Forecast on the Global Gem Market Trend by Richard Li, General Manager of Jurassic Inc. "The visitor number is estimated at 6,500, down by approximately 500 from the prior year. However, the effective buying rate and overall performance are believed to be even," remarked Sabine Liu, General Manager of Informa Markets Taiwan Office.

