Informa's KNect365 Selects BrightTALK as Online Events Partner

KNect365 plans to leverage BrightTALK's technology and online presence to further extend its thriving in-person events business into digital forums. BrightTALK has an online community of 7 million professionals and hosts more than 75,000 talks by trusted experts, as well as more than 200 online business summits, every year.

KNect365 brings professionals together to learn, establish relationships, and do business by operating 1000 in-person conferences annually, supported by digital content platforms. Using BrightTALK will allow KNect365 to extend the reach of these events to the millions of professionals already using the BrightTALK platform.

Together, BrightTALK and KNect365 will expand the opportunities for professionals, speakers, and sponsors to connect and further their careers both in-person and online.

"Partnering with Informa's KNect365 allows us to accelerate the opportunities for our professional communities," said Paul Heald, BrightTALK's CEO. "The ability to connect in-person and online audiences simultaneously, while leveraging the reach of both companies, will provide enormous benefits to our customers."

KNect365 will use BrightTALK's real-time insights on content trends and its machine learning-driven knowledge assistant Ada, to engage and connect with more audiences online.

"As the pace of change across all industries increases, this partnership ensures that professionals benefit from the latest insights and advances in their industry, whether they are learning online or in-person," said Andrew Mullins, CEO of KNect365. "Partnering with BrightTALK will set us apart by allowing us to tailor and distribute events that directly address the topics that interest our audiences most."

About BrightTALK

BrightTALK brings professionals and businesses together to learn and grow. More than 7 million professionals engage with over 75,000 free talks and 1000 online summits to discover new technologies, learn from trusted experts and grow their careers. Thousands of businesses use BrightTALK's AI-powered content and marketing platform to grow revenue. BrightTALK was founded in 2002 and has raised more than $30 million in venture capital funding. Clients include Symantec, JP Morgan, BNY Mellon, Microsoft, Cisco, and Amazon Web Services.

About KNect365

Informa's Knowledge & Networking division, trading as KNect365, enables professionals and businesses to grow by connecting them with knowledge, ideas and opportunities, allowing them to Know More, Do More and Be More.

About Informa

Informa is a leading business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events business that operates at the heart of the knowledge and information economy. With more than 7,500 professionals globally, it has a presence in all major geographic areas, including North America, South America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

