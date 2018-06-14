Informatica Accelerates Global Partner Enablement to Drive Success of Growing Partner Network

Global Elevate Events

The new Elevate events take the Informatica Partner Program to a new level by bringing together members of Informatica's executive team, technical experts and regional sales to provide partners with expert hands-on training and tools to upskill and reskill their sales, pre-sales, and customer success teams on Informatica's solutions. The Elevate events also provide the opportunity for partners to satisfy the Informatica Partner Program accreditation requirements.

The global tour of Elevate events, which kicked-off in Copenhagen, continues through 2018 in Bangkok (July 9-12) and Denver (August 20-23).

The Informatica partner network added more than 150 new partners over the past year, extending its expertise, scale and global reach. The most recent partners to have joined include Tech Data France, SYSBack in Germany, SHI in North America, and enterprise IT and ISW for the Australia and New Zealand region.

Supporting Quotes

"Informatica's Elevate 2018 was of great value for Tech Data and we were very pleased to have been one of this year's key sponsors," said Ian Belton , sales director analytics, EMEA at Tech Data. "Understanding the complete customer journey and how Informatica uniquely positions itself as a core part of technology ecosystems, alongside other leading vendors in cloud and big data, was of particular value to our team in attendance."

"Deloitte is thrilled to join Informatica at their new Elevate events," said Tracy Ring , vice president, alliances at Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Our participation in the Elevate program reflects Deloitte's continued commitment to help our joint customers leverage the Informatica suite of products to transform data management capabilities."

, vice president, alliances at Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Our participation in the Elevate program reflects Deloitte's continued commitment to help our joint customers leverage the Informatica suite of products to transform data management capabilities." "Entity Group and Informatica have partnered for many years to deliver successful data-driven projects for our joint customers," said Kate Tickner , business development director at The Entity Group. "Informatica's reimagined global partner program with its emphasis on partner sales and technical enablement will be immensely helpful to our teams in driving new pipeline and continuing to ensure our mutual customers see value from their organizational data. The annual partner enablement conferences will be an essential part of our calendar and the recent Elevate we attended was no exception. The quality of the content, event organization and delivery were excellent. Informatica's commitment to its global partner network has never been more obvious."

"SYSBack strives consistently to deliver the best in big data solutions for our customers," said Antonio Mastrolorito, vice president, digital evolution services at SYSBack. "We're delighted to partner with Informatica, a leading provider in enterprise data management. Their big data and analytics solutions will enable our customers to develop the actionable insights needed to drive their business forward."

"The Informatica team has a real focus on enabling and empowering partners – unlike any other partner I've worked with," said Devin Deen , director at enterprise IT. "Our partnership with Informatica and their full suite of solutions will help our customers harness the volume and complexity of today's data and turn it into the trusted currency they need to grow their business."

"ISW's strong reputation for delivering smart business technology paired with Informatica's leading enterprise data management solutions will empower our IoT and analytics specialists to help customers unlock more value from their data and accelerate their journey into the cloud," said Tim Royle , executive director at ISW.

"The investments Informatica is making in our partner enablement are fundamental to the success of our channel partners. The new Elevate events, just one example of our commitment to accelerating partners' commercial success, are designed to give our partners direct access to Informatica executives and domain experts so they can experience the same high-grade enablement as our own field teams," said Richard Ganley , senior vice president, Global Partners and Digital Transformation Solutions, Informatica. "Our relentless commitment to enabling customers to achieve significant advantages over their competitors by unleashing the power of their data is driven by our passion for the power of data to transform companies."

About Informatica

Informatica is the only Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader that accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the past 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Note: Informatica and Intelligent Data Platform are trademarks or registered trademarks of Informatica in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other company and product names may be trade names or trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact: Ariel Roop Alexia Russell

Informatica Informatica

+1 650 385 5976 +44 (0)7788 394 219

prteam@informatica.com prteam@informatica.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/informatica-accelerates-global-partner-enablement-to-drive-success-of-growing-partner-network-300666851.html

SOURCE Informatica

