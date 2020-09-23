Informatica Achieves FedRAMP In Process Designation for Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services Under the Sponsorship of the Department of State

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced it has achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program's (FedRAMP) In Process designation for Informatica® Intelligent Cloud Services™ (IICS) cloud integration platform. Powered by Informatica's AI-powered CLAIRE® engine, IICS is an industry-leading enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), reimagined for modern multi-cloud and hybrid integration challenges across application, API, and data integration, as well as modern data management patterns supporting master data management, data quality, governance and privacy.

Government organizations use data to create valuable insights about their services, costs and resources, as well as increasingly make data available to citizens, but volumes of legacy data found on-premises, in the cloud, and in hybrid environments tend to be siloed, poorly integrated, and lacking governance. By deploying IICS within the Government Cloud environment, Informatica will empower government agencies to dramatically reduce the time required to ingest or integrate data, and quickly connect to cloud, multi-cloud and on- premises data sources.



Agencies around the world will have complete access to the industry's leading enterprise iPaaS that rapidly catalogs and integrates all multi-cloud and on-premises data and provides access to clean, secure, complete, and governed data for analytics at cloud scale and speed.



"We are a proven leader in enterprise cloud data management. Together, with the Department of State, we are excited to extend our partnership to all U.S. government agencies, and help these organizations meet the rising demand for services, comply with regulatory mandates, and achieve their data-driven outcomes," said Bill Burns, Chief Information Security Officer, and Vice President, Privacy Protection, Informatica. "In order to drive innovation, uncover efficiencies, and help refine processes, government agencies are modernizing their operations and seeking new ways to use intelligent data, and Informatica's Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service, IICS is well-positioned to facilitate this digital transformation journey."

The FedRAMP program provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. IICS already meets or is aligned to a number of global security standards, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), AICPA SOC2 Type II and SOC3, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), ISO27000 and Salesforce AppExchange. Learn more at Informatica's Trust Center.

As of today, Informatica is now listed as in process on the FedRAMP Marketplace and is working towards achieving FedRAMP Moderate Authorization in 2021. Visit Informatica's Data Management Solutions for Government Agencies site to learn more.

