Informatica Acquires AllSight, AI-Enabled Customer Insights Startup

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced it has acquired AllSight Inc., the Toronto startup and customer insights market innovator, to bring expanded business-user engagement to the Informatica Intelligent Data Platform™, powered by the CLAIRE™ engine, and deliver game-changing capabilities for how organizations maximize customer data and analytics across their enterprises to drive personalized engagement.

Informatica Customer 360 Insights, formerly known as AllSight Intelligent 360, will enable enterprises to drive richer, deeper, and longer-lasting relationships with their customers through enterprise-wide use of customer data and analytics.

Using a data hub for customer engagement, enterprises can create the relationship between master, transaction, interaction, and reference data to discover rich, personalized behavioral insights. These insights can be used across the enterprise to connect omnichannel customer interactions in real time and ensure the delivery of the next best action. The new solution automates and simplifies profile and relationship unification and scales AI across transactions and interactions in structured and unstructured data sources.

With the AllSight acquisition, Informatica accelerates its data hub strategy to enable its customers with the most robust, trustworthy single source of truth for their customer data.

Supporting Quotes

"Informatica is the clear MDM industry leader and we are thrilled to be joining forces because our combined customer base can now drive richer, deeper, and longer-lasting relationships through enterprise-wide use of customer data and analytics," said AllSight CEO David Corrigan . "Together, we deliver game-changing capabilities for how organizations maximize customer data and analytics across the enterprise to drive personalized engagement."

. "Together, we deliver game-changing capabilities for how organizations maximize customer data and analytics across the enterprise to drive personalized engagement." "As enterprises focus on customer growth and retention, they require a business-user focused, single interface that can quickly discover rich and real-time customer insights with advanced capabilities. This is what we will bring to the market through our acquisition of AllSight and we are thrilled to welcome David Corrigan and the entire AllSight team to Informatica," said Amit Walia , president products and marketing, Informatica. "Today, the abundance of data and the desire to understand and extract intelligence from that data requires that enterprises have a 360-degree view of each customer across all online and offline channels. Informatica is now the first and only company that simplifies implementing a data hub for customer engagement with an AI-powered, big data business solution so companies can unleash the power of their data to deepen and enrich customer experiences."

About Informatica

Informatica is the only Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader that accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the past 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 10,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Note: Informatica and CLAIRE are trademarks or registered trademarks of Informatica in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other company and product names may be trade names or trademarks of their respective owners.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.

