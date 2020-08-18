Informatica Acquires GreenBay Technologies to Advance AI and Machine Learning Capabilities

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced it has acquired GreenBay Technologies Inc. to accelerate its innovation in AI and machine learning data management technology. The acquisition will strengthen the core capabilities of Informatica's AI-powered CLAIRE® engine across its Intelligent Data Platform™, empowering businesses to more easily identify, access, and derive insights from organizational data to make informed business decisions.

"We continue to invest and innovate in order to empower enterprises in the shift to the next phase of their digital transformations," said Amit Walia, CEO of Informatica. "GreenBay Technologies is instrumental in delivering on our vision of Data 4.0, by strengthening our ability to deliver AI and machine learning in a cloud-first, cloud-native environment. This acquisition gives us a competitive advantage that will further enable our customers to unleash the power of data to increase productivity with enhanced intelligence and automation."

Core to the GreenBay acquisition are three distinct and advanced capabilities in entity matching, schema matching, and metadata knowledge graphs that will be integrated across Informatica's product portfolio. These technologies will accelerate Informatica's roadmap across Master Data Management, Data Integration, Data Catalog, Data Quality, Data Governance, and Data Privacy.

GreenBay Technologies' AI and machine learning capabilities will be embedded in the CLAIRE® engine for a more complete and accurate, 360-degree view and understanding of business, with innovative matching techniques of master data of customers, products, suppliers, and other domains. With the acquisition, GreenBay Technologies will accelerate Informatica's vision for self-integrating systems that automatically infer and link target schemas to source data, enhance capabilities to infer data lineage and relationships, auto-generate and apply data quality rules based on concept schema matching, and increase accuracy of identifying sensitive data across the enterprise data landscape.

GreenBay Technologies was co-founded by Dr. AnHai Doan, University of Wisconsin Madison's Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professor, together with his Ph.D. students, Yash Govind and Derek Paulsen. Dr. Doan oversees multiple data management research projects at the University of Wisconsin's Department of Computer Science and is the co-author of "Principles of Data Integration," a leading textbook in the field, and was among the first to apply machine learning to data integration in 2001. Doan's pioneering work in the area of data integration has received multiple awards, including the prestigious ACM Doctoral Dissertation Award and the Alfred P. Sloan Research Fellowship. Dr. Doan and Informatica have a long history collaborating in the use of AI and machine learning in data management. In 2019, Informatica became the sole investor in GreenBay Technologies, which also has ties to the University of Wisconsin (UW) at Madison and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF), one of the first and most successful technology transfer offices in the nation focused on advancing transformative discoveries to the marketplace.

"What started as a collaborative project with Informatica's R&D will now help thousands of Informatica customers better manage and utilize their data and solve complex problems at the pace of digital transformation," said Dr. Doan. "GreenBay Technologies will provide Informatica customers with AI and ML innovations for more complete 360 views of the business, self-integrating systems, and more automated data quality and governance tasks."

The GreenBay acquisition is an important part of Informatica's collaboration with academic and research institutions globally to further its vision of AI-powered data management including most recently in Europe with The ADAPT Research Center, a world leader in Natural Language Processing (NLP), in Dublin.

