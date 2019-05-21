Informatica and Google Cloud Expand Strategic Partnership

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced it is enhancing its strategic partnership with Google Cloud with broader and deeper connectivity across the Informatica Intelligent Data Platform™, enabling enterprises to accelerate their data-driven digital transformation initiatives on the Google Cloud Platform.

Informatica's support for Google Cloud now extends beyond full lifecycle API management and marketing analytics to include enhanced Google BigQuery support for pushdown optimization, which allows customers to process massive workloads, and new support for Dataproc, which enables customers to leverage and simplify native Google big data environments.

In addition, Informatica and Google Cloud will collaborate on joint sales and go-to-market opportunities, leveraging the momentum of their enterprise-scale growth with a 56x increase in year-over-year Informatica iPaaS transactions sent to Google Cloud.

Informatica will make Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services℠ (IICS), the industry-leading enterprise iPaaS, available on Google Cloud Platform for customers to transform, manage, and synchronize integrated, trusted data from any source and environment. Partnered with Google Cloud Platform's high-performance, scalable cloud infrastructure, IICS will allow enterprises to expedite data migration to Google BigQuery, maximize the value of Google Analytics, and leverage Google Cloud's on-demand storage and analytics to build a modern data lake and apply cloud-native APIs to integrate data and applications.

Informatica Master Data Management (MDM) will also be available as a managed service within IICS on Google Cloud. It will integrate with Google Marketing Platform to provide enterprises with a 360-degree view of critical business entities, such as customer, product, suppliers, employees and assets. This integration will support their understanding of the customer journey, predicting marketing outcomes, and will provide a single source of truth to drive exceptional customer, product, and supplier experiences across the organization.

Supporting Quotes

"Equinix provides the world's largest global interconnection platform, enabling digital businesses to directly connect to their customers, clouds, employees, and partners inside our more than 200 data centers," said Milind Wagle , chief information officer, Equinix. "One of our strategic goals is to deliver rich, on-demand business insights through big data and advanced analytics capabilities to help scale the organization and deliver a superior experience for our customers. As part of modernizing our technology in support of this goal, we selected Informatica and Google Cloud as strategic platforms in our data and analytics architecture stack. The strategic alignment between the Informatica and Google Cloud platforms, leveraging Equinix ECX Fabric, is helping us fast-track our enterprise digital transformation."

