Informatica and Google Cloud Expand Strategic Partnership with Deeper Integrations

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica ®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Google Cloud, including a new joint go-to-market initiative to accelerate analytics with BigQuery and SAP on Google Cloud. Additionally, Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS) is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace and Informatica Change Data Capture (CDC) will integrate with BigQuery.

IICS, the industry's leading enterprise iPaaS (integration platform as a service), is the industry's most modern, comprehensive, microservices-based, API-driven and AI-powered iPaaS, offering the highest enterprise scale and trust. IICS can now be used to develop, execute, and govern SAP data integration to BigQuery from on-premises and cloud-based SAP sources. Using IICS provides SAP customers with a fast, secure way to integrate SAP data into BigQuery.

"Businesses are increasingly looking to the cloud not only to run their existing SAP applications, but to begin to derive greater value out of their SAP data," said Snehanshu Shah, Managing Director for SAP at Google Cloud. "We are excited to extend our strategic partnership with Informatica, an industry leader in enterprise data integration tooling, to provide IICS and Data Integration Services to these organizations."

Informatica, Google Cloud and America's SAP User Group (ASUG) will host a webinar on August 11, 2020 at 9:00am PT on "Accelerating Smart Analytics for SAP: Integrating SAP and Google Cloud". Registration details can be found here.

Additionally, because IICS is available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, deployment and billing is now fully integrated for Google Cloud customers – they can use Google Cloud credits to acquire IICS.

New CDC support for BigQuery will also further enable enterprises using Google Cloud to easily modernize their data warehouses with BigQuery incorporating Informatica's industry-leading tools. By modernizing data warehouses, organizations can maximize the value of cloud analytics projects and deliver trusted insights for faster and more efficient business decisions.

Informatica Cloud service provides the following key features to support BigQuery as a CDC target, eliminating earlier complexities faced by customers during their journey to implement CDC on Google Cloud:





Ease of Use: There is no learning curve for users leveraging this feature as it's just a click at runtime to change default mapping running mode from batch to CDC. By simply changing the mode from batch to CDC, users can change the behavior of their DI mapping to run in CDC mode for writing only changed data to BigQuery.





There is no learning curve for users leveraging this feature as it's just a click at runtime to change default mapping running mode from batch to CDC. By simply changing the mode from batch to CDC, users can change the behavior of their DI mapping to run in CDC mode for writing only changed data to BigQuery. Ensures Full Recovery: Unlike most other vendors, Informatica Cloud platform does not use intermediate staging locations or files for recovery. The IICS connector creates temporary state tables within BigQuery to ensure accuracy and data recovery in case of job failure.





Unlike most other vendors, Informatica Cloud platform does not use intermediate staging locations or files for recovery. The IICS connector creates temporary state tables within BigQuery to ensure accuracy and data recovery in case of job failure. Transformations/Expressions: With a wide range of transformations and expressions available for users to implement their business logic, Informatica's new CDC target support automatically inherits these integration capabilities and empowers the user to leverage them in their CDC workloads.

"Our strengthened partnership with Google Cloud provides our customers with flexible solutions to power their data-driven digital transformations on Google Cloud Platform," said Rik Tamm-Daniels, VP, Strategic Ecosystems and Technology at Informatica. "Our joint customer base is growing monthly and we have been working alongside Google Cloud to support our customers and ensure they have the powerful solutions they need to drive innovation."

For more information on Informatica's support for Google Cloud, visit https://www.informatica.com/solutions/explore-ecosystems/google-cloud-platform.html

Tweet This: @Informatica and @GoogleCloud expand strategic partnership with deeper integrations. https://infa.media/pr200806

About Informatica

Informatica, the Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the last 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Note: Informatica and CLAIRE are registered trademarks of Informatica in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other company and product names may be trade names or trademarks of their respective owners.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.

SAP, SAP HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Contact:

Informatica Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Informatica

Related Links

http://www.informatica.com

