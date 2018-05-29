Informatica Announces 2018 Innovation Award Winners

The 2018 Innovation Awards winners are:

In addition, Informatica recognized these organizations as honorees:

The Innovation Awards were presented at Informatica World® in Las Vegas, where thought leaders in data management shared market trends, best practices and solutions for the most complex data challenges today, and Informatica showcased the data management solutions that empower organizations to drive intelligent disruption across their industries.

The winners were chosen based on their vision, creativity and leadership, and how they support their data-driven digital transformation, with the support of Informatica solutions. Nominations for Informatica Innovation Awards were judged on multiple criteria, including transformational impact, creativity and innovation, leverage and scope, complexity, and environmental or social impact.

"Congratulations to our 2018 Informatica Innovation Award honorees and winners, who are all unleashing the power of data to transform their companies," said Sally Jenkins , executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Informatica. "The people who are driving the data-driven digital transformation at these amazing organizations demonstrate what it means to disrupt intelligently, and we are honored to partner with them on their journeys."

