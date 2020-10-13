Informatica Announces Advanced Capabilities in Enterprise Cloud Data Management to Help Businesses Swiftly Transform in the Cloud

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced new advanced capabilities designed to help customers rapidly become cloud-first, cloud-native in this global pandemic. IDC predicts continued double-digit growth in infrastructure digital transformation in 2020 during the pandemic as companies increasingly invest in the cloud to accelerate their digital transformation efforts*. Informatica has been at the forefront of enterprise cloud data management, continuously innovating to help its customers succeed in the Cloud-AI era.

Today's virtual fall launch event is yet another milestone in Informatica's innovation helping enterprises with AI-powered serverless data management, business continuity, application management and a 360-degree view of the business leveraging multi-domain Master Data Management. The Fall enhancements also include an intelligent data marketplace and data fabric to help customers easily find, manage and maximize the value of their data and cloud analytics to accelerate digital transformation.

"Informatica is helping us increase productivity and efficiency, allowing our employees to concentrate on our core mission," said Sri Mishra, Chief Technology and Data Officer, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), a non-profit focused on funding Type-1 diabetes research and advocacy. "We expect to see a 30 to 40 percent drop in manual work in multiple areas as we integrate, master, cleanse, enrich and synchronize data."

Key enhancements to Informatica's enterprise cloud data management capabilities include:

Design, Build and Deploy Cloud-Native Serverless Data Integration in a Multi- Cloud Environment: Customers can increase operational efficiency, increase productivity and lower total cost of ownership by designing and deploying cloud-native advanced serverless data integration pipelines in any cloud. The Fall launch also includes improved AI-powered auto-scaling, advanced pushdown optimization and Spark processing; and multi-cloud enhancements for Azure, AWS, Snowflake, and Google.

Customers can increase operational efficiency, increase productivity and lower total cost of ownership by designing and deploying cloud-native advanced serverless data integration pipelines in any cloud. The Fall launch also includes improved AI-powered auto-scaling, advanced pushdown optimization and Spark processing; and multi-cloud enhancements for Azure, AWS, Snowflake, and Google. Radically Accelerate Business Insights with a Metadata-driven Intelligent Data Fabric: Organizations can deploy an intelligent data fabric that powers data-driven business transformation and cloud analytics with active metadata management, AI-powered data cataloging and deep metadata extraction and automated data lineage. Informatica's recent acquisition of Compact Solutions has further extended its industry-leading breadth and depth of metadata connectivity and data lineage. New capabilities include data asset analytics for measuring and optimizing data value, an advanced custom metadata loader tool, cloud scanner enhancements for Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2, and cloud deployment option for Azure Clearlake HD Insights.

Organizations can deploy an intelligent data fabric that powers data-driven business transformation and cloud analytics with active metadata management, AI-powered data cataloging and deep metadata extraction and automated data lineage. Informatica's recent acquisition of Compact Solutions has further extended its industry-leading breadth and depth of metadata connectivity and data lineage. New capabilities include data asset analytics for measuring and optimizing data value, an advanced custom metadata loader tool, cloud scanner enhancements for Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2, and cloud deployment option for Azure Clearlake HD Insights. Democratize Data across the Enterprise with AI-Powered New Intelligent Data Marketplace: Enterprises can quickly and securely access enterprise data by tapping into an intelligent data marketplace. New capabilities include data marketplace collaboration and crowdsourcing enhancements such as data usage ratings and an advanced data asset request framework. In addition, the Fall launch also includes enterprise-scale data privacy management spanning structured and unstructured data sources to deliver enterprise-wide data democratization with self-service access to trusted and protected data.

Enterprises can quickly and securely access enterprise data by tapping into an intelligent data marketplace. New capabilities include data marketplace collaboration and crowdsourcing enhancements such as data usage ratings and an advanced data asset request framework. In addition, the Fall launch also includes enterprise-scale data privacy management spanning structured and unstructured data sources to deliver enterprise-wide data democratization with self-service access to trusted and protected data. Enable 360-Degree View of Critical Business Functions for Every User Across the Enterprise: With a 360-degree view of business data, enterprises can increase customer retention, accelerate e-commerce, ensure supply chain resiliency, and improve financial management. Intelligent automation and domain-specific 360 solutions (customer, product, supplier, finance) provide heightened visibility and a contextual understanding across the entire business. New functionality includes a self-service customer portal, richer views into customer behaviors and patterns for more precise and granular customer segmentation and personalization, revamped product data experience, and expanded reference and finance data capabilities with multi-dimensional hierarchies.

With a 360-degree view of business data, enterprises can increase customer retention, accelerate e-commerce, ensure supply chain resiliency, and improve financial management. Intelligent automation and domain-specific 360 solutions (customer, product, supplier, finance) provide heightened visibility and a contextual understanding across the entire business. New functionality includes a self-service customer portal, richer views into customer behaviors and patterns for more precise and granular customer segmentation and personalization, revamped product data experience, and expanded reference and finance data capabilities with multi-dimensional hierarchies. Modernize Applications and Innovate with Business Agility, Resiliency and an AI-Powered Enterprise iPaaS: Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS) is the industry's leading AI-powered, cloud-native platform to deliver best-of-breed capabilities for every stage of your enterprise integration and data management requirements to intelligently modernize your data and applications. New functionality includes advanced serverless data integration, runtime continuity support for mass ingestion and data quality, enhanced operational insights and auto-remediation, ability to define more expressive REST APIs with zero-code, and expanded multi-cloud support with new services on AWS, Azure, GCP, and Snowflake.

The new enhancements to Informatica's entire enterprise cloud data management platform are designed to help companies survive, sustain and succeed in the post-pandemic business environment. Informatica's Intelligent Cloud Services is the industry's leading enterprise iPaaS, supporting the most complex enterprise requirements, processing 15 trillion transactions per month. Informatica has been recognized as the "2020 Partner of the Year" by Microsoft and Snowflake.

"Customer-focused innovation with a pulse on the industry is what drives Informatica's market leadership in enterprise cloud data management," said Jitesh Ghai, SVP and GM, Data Management, Informatica. "We have made significant enterprise scale, cloud-native and AI-powered investments in product and platform innovation as shown in our Gartner Magic Quadrant leadership in all five key categories of data management. As businesses transform themselves using cloud analytics to stay competitive amidst a global pandemic, Informatica is well-positioned to help them succeed in the Cloud-native and AI era."

