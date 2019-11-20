Informatica Announces Enhanced Strategic Partnership with Google with New, Native Offerings on Google Cloud Platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica ®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced its Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS) and Enterprise Data Catalog solutions will be available in preview on Google Cloud Marketplace by the end of the year. Both solutions will be offered as 30-day trial previews, supporting enterprise customers in their cloud data warehouse modernization initiatives.

Informatica previously announced an expanded strategic partnership with Google Cloud at Informatica World 2019, which included extended support for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) with a cloud-native offering, enhanced connectivity, and optimized execution to accelerate cloud data warehousing, marketing data lakes, and machine learning-based analytics initiatives.

The newly expanded strategic partnership between Informatica and Google Cloud has led to a 250% growth in joint customers and six times more cloud transactions processed across the joint solutions year-over-year. Additionally, Informatica has added multiple capabilities to their portfolio, including expanded support for Google BigQuery, Google Cloud Storage, and support for Apigee and Data Proc. The integration of Informatica and Google Cloud solutions enable use cases across data lake and data warehouse modernizations, data catalog, and API and app integration management.

In addition to the availability of IICS and Informatica's Enterprise Data Catalog in the Google Cloud Marketplace, Informatica's industry-leading enterprise iPaaS will now be running natively on Google Cloud, supporting further integrations across Informatica's ecosystem partners.

"Informatica is working alongside Google Cloud to innovate on their rapidly growing, enterprise-ready cloud platform and our joint customers are looking to us to provide solutions that enable them to leverage the power of data-driven insights," said Ronen Schwartz , senior vice president and general manager, Data Integration, Data Engineering, and Cloud, Informatica. "Informatica's evolving partnership with Google Cloud has allowed us to offer solutions that support enterprises in their data integration and cloud data warehouse modernization initiatives, enabling them to make impactful business decisions."

