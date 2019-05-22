Informatica Announces Enterprise Data Catalog Integrations With Microsoft, Tableau, and Databricks

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced the industry's most comprehensive enterprise-scale intelligent data catalog, enhanced with technology innovations and tight strategic-partner integrations. The Informatica® Enterprise Data Catalog (EDC) creates a "catalog of catalogs" with AI-driven data discovery across multi-cloud and hybrid environments, providing broad metadata connectivity to support organizations in driving their data-driven digital transformations.

By enabling easy discovery and understanding of data across the enterprise, the Informatica EDC allows enterprises to fully leverage their data for greater business insights and value. In addition, expanded integrations with Tableau, and new EDC metadata scanners for Delta Lake, the open source project from Databricks, and Microsoft Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2, further enable Informatica EDC customers to build a strategic approach to analytics modernization.

With the explosion of data increasing yearly — 20.6 zettabytes in global data center traffic is anticipated by 2021 with 500 million business data users and growing* — the Informatica EDC is the only solution to provide all the capabilities required to meet enterprise-scale data cataloging needs:

Broad and deep metadata connectivity across the full spectrum of data sources and applications — including on-premises data warehouses, data lakes, cloud data stores, ETL tools, business intelligence tools, SaaS, and other enterprise applications.

across the full spectrum of data sources and applications — including on-premises data warehouses, data lakes, cloud data stores, ETL tools, business intelligence tools, SaaS, and other enterprise applications. Broad and deep lineage and impact analysis to understand the provenance of critical data in a dynamic data landscape and assess the impact of making changes.

to understand the provenance of critical data in a dynamic data landscape and assess the impact of making changes. AI-enabled automation speeds up intelligent data curation through automated domain discovery, data similarity, and business term association.

speeds up intelligent data curation through automated domain discovery, data similarity, and business term association. Data collaboration and social curation enables crowdsourced data curation, including from certifications, ratings and reviews, and Q&A forums to bring otherwise siloed data knowledge to the forefront.

enables crowdsourced data curation, including from certifications, ratings and reviews, and Q&A forums to bring otherwise siloed data knowledge to the forefront. Support for varied use cases , ranging from self-service analytics to data governance, cloud modernization, and master data management.

, ranging from self-service analytics to data governance, cloud modernization, and master data management. Enterprise-scale data discovery and cataloging across millions of datasets, whether located on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid combination of data sources.

New Support for Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2

A new native metadata scanner for Azure Data Lake Storage (ADLS) Gen2 allows customers to scan and catalog data assets across their enterprise — on-premises, in the cloud, and with big data. With EDC support for ADLS Gen2, customers can leverage the industry's leading data catalog to discover and understand their data assets to enable a strategic approach to cloud modernization.

Tableau Dashboard Extension

Building on Informatica's existing integrations and partnership with Tableau, a new Tableau Dashboard Extension enables EDC from within the Tableau platform. The new integration accelerates self-service analytics by empowering business users to discover and understand relevant data in the context of their Tableau dashboards. Tableau customers can better leverage the AI-powered data discovery, curation, and collaboration capabilities within Informatica EDC to find and understand relevant, trusted data to fuel their self-service analytics.

EDC Metadata Scanner for Delta Lake, Open Source Project from Databricks

A new metadata scanner allows customers to discover, understand, and catalog data assets across the enterprise for analytics initiatives. The Informatica EDC Metadata Scanner for Delta Lake provides comprehensive data visibility — with business context — enabling agile development of data integration pipelines and an end-to-end view of lineage to support data governance. It also provides data engineers and data scientists with easy, holistic visibility of data lifecycles in Databricks' Unified Analytics Platform, enabling agile data preparation, data science, and machine-learning from development to production. These features allow joint Informatica and Databricks customers to modernize their analytics infrastructures to power their data-driven digital transformations.

Partners Drive Innovation at EDC CLAIRE Hackathon

Software engineers from some of the world's most innovative global system integrators — including Accenture, Cognizant, Deloitte, Wipro, and Capgemini — participated in Informatica's EDC CLAIRE Hackathon throughout the month of April.

Industry experts were tasked with using Informatica EDC 10.2.x, powered by the Informatica CLAIRE engine, to create a new and compelling solution that meets a real-world data-discovery need. Using the Informatica EDC's open APIs to tap into the CLAIRE metadata-driven intelligence, the experts developed solutions to maximize data value and reuse while also enabling business outcomes aligned to one of the four key data-driven digital transformation journeys: Cloud/Hybrid Data Management, Data Governance and Privacy, Next-generation Analytics, and 360 Engagement.

The winner from the 38 entries will be announced during the closing keynote presentation at Informatica World 2019.

Supporting Quotes

"Informatica's EDC CLAIRE Hackathon demonstrates the tremendous opportunity for developing innovative solutions that address our clients' signature priorities and industry challenges," said Sandeep Sethi , managing director, Deloitte Consulting India. "The Informatica AI-driven CLAIRE engine is at the core of new solutions that give our partners and customers competitive advantage. We are very excited to have taken part in the hackathon and wish all the participants the best of luck!"

, managing director, Deloitte Consulting India. "The Informatica AI-driven CLAIRE engine is at the core of new solutions that give our partners and customers competitive advantage. We are very excited to have taken part in the hackathon and wish all the participants the best of luck!" "Enabling a culture of analytics requires a balance of self-service with governance so that everyone can trust and understand the data available for analysis," said Francois Ajenstat, Chief Product Officer at Tableau. "Informatica's new integration with Tableau brings the power of the Enterprise Data Catalog to end users in the flow of analysis. This will help people quickly discover relevant, curated data and empower them to uncover valuable insights and make data-driven decisions."

"Our collaboration with Informatica is truly the holy grail of data lineage," said Michael Hoff , senior vice president of Business Development and Partners. "Data teams are eager to simplify data discovery, auditing and tracking of data lineage. When EDC is combined with the reliability and time travel features of Delta Lake, Databricks and Informatica provide true end to end lineage on analytics and machine learning results."

, senior vice president of Business Development and Partners. "Data teams are eager to simplify data discovery, auditing and tracking of data lineage. When EDC is combined with the reliability and time travel features of Delta Lake, Databricks and Informatica provide true end to end lineage on analytics and machine learning results." "As the strategic importance of enterprise data grows, data cataloging has become a foundational requirement for successful analytics initiatives, which is confirmed by the 110 percent year-over-year growth in Informatica's EDC customer base," said Ronen Schwartz , senior vice president and general manager, data integration, big data, and cloud, Informatica. "The new Informatica EDC product capabilities and expanded integrations with our key ecosystem partners Microsoft, Tableau, and Databricks deliver unmatched value for our mutual customers, enabling them to leverage EDC metadata-driven intelligence as the foundation for data-driven transformations."

