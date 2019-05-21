Informatica Announces Free Joint Intelligent Data Migration Assessment With Amazon Web Services to Catalog and Understand Enterprise Data

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica® today announced it is collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Cognizant to offer joint data assessment packages that will help customers accelerate their migrations to AWS. Using Informatica's intelligent Enterprise Data Catalog (EDC), enterprises will be able to discover and understand more about the data they want to migrate with one simple solution, for free. Customers also have the ability to purchase a full migration assessment with a deeper long-term migration plan, which includes consulting services from Cognizant.

This new joint data migration assessment helps customers by providing a systematic way to identify and understand their data assets. Customers will benefit from two levels of program offerings that leverage Informatica's AI-driven EDC to catalog and profile data assets into a detailed assessment plan.

Intelligent Data Migration Assessment: The basic package, available June 2019 , includes a free self-service report for customers that provides detailed metrics for their data warehouse and ROI assessment for modernizing to Amazon Redshift.

The basic package, available , includes a free self-service report for customers that provides detailed metrics for their data warehouse and ROI assessment for modernizing to Amazon Redshift. Data-to-Cloud Migration Assessment and Strategy: This package allows customers to purchase a multiweek migration assessment and migration strategy report, with consulting services from Cognizant.

"As customers continue to adopt AWS at a record pace, understanding their data landscape has become a critical success factor to accelerate their cloud modernization journey," said Vidhya Srinivasan , general manager, Amazon Redshift, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We are looking forward to the launch of Informatica's joint data assessment offering, based on their AI-driven Enterprise Data Catalog and allowing customers to discover and catalog their on-premises data assets and accelerate their journey to Amazon Redshift."

, general manager, Amazon Redshift, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We are looking forward to the launch of Informatica's joint data assessment offering, based on their AI-driven Enterprise Data Catalog and allowing customers to discover and catalog their on-premises data assets and accelerate their journey to Amazon Redshift." "Cognizant's Cloud Data Migration Service works with Informatica's market-leading capabilities to help clients plan how to most effectively migrate their data to AWS," said Karthik Krishnamurthy , global head, Cognizant Digital Business. "We are empowering customers to quickly assess their existing data warehouse footprint and chart a cloud migration roadmap with clear return on investment and business benefits."

, global head, Cognizant Digital Business. "We are empowering customers to quickly assess their existing data warehouse footprint and chart a cloud migration roadmap with clear return on investment and business benefits." "Our customers are modernizing their data infrastructure and look to Informatica to guide and help them in their journey," said Ronen Schwartz , senior vice president and general manager, data integration, big data and cloud, Informatica. "Our new intelligent data migration assessment offering with AWS and Cognizant is leveraging Informatica's advanced catalog capabilities to provide intelligent recommendations to customers about where to start their migration and modernization efforts, reducing risk while accelerating their journey to adopt cloud analytics."

