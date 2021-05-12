Informatica Announces Free Service To Kick-Start Data-Led Migration on AWS

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica , the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced a no-charge offering to help customers quickly and easily get started using the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) to seamlessly process data integration and data loading use cases to Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Informatica Cloud Data Integration free service on AWS is designed to accelerate data integration, transformation, and loading of priority workloads to AWS for cloud data warehousing, data lakes, and analytics use cases. With this free service offer, Informatica is also providing an integration with Amazon Redshift Console to simplify data ingestion from the most popular on-premises, cloud, application and SaaS data sources to Amazon Redshift. Informatica is a Launch Partner of Amazon Redshift Console Integration and Informatica's integration with Amazon Redshift Console provides Amazon Redshift customers enhanced data management solutions for their analytics initiatives.

According to IDC, by the end of 2021, 80% of enterprises will shift to cloud-centric infrastructure and applications twice as fast as before the pandemic. The combination of Informatica's no-cost service offering and the Informatica native Amazon Redshift Console integration will help customers to simplify migration to AWS by accelerating the processing speed of large-scale data integrations. This integration can increase access to trusted data in order to drive better and faster business decisions and outcomes.

Informatica Cloud Data Integration free service on AWS provides the ability to process up to 500 million rows of data per month free of charge for a wide range of data ingestion and preparation patterns, including:

Cloud Data Integration Services offers intelligent, automated, high performance data integration at scale, with higher data processing capabilities.

offers intelligent, automated, high performance data integration at scale, with higher data processing capabilities. Cloud Mass Ingestion Services to streamline the building and running of complex integrations with high-performance ingestion of enterprise databases and files from on-premises and cloud sources.

to streamline the building and running of complex integrations with high-performance ingestion of enterprise databases and files from on-premises and cloud sources. Out-of-the box connectivity to the most popular on-premises, cloud, and SaaS data sources and applications, including Amazon Redshift, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Oracle, ODBC, Salesforce.com, CSV, FTP, and REST.

The Informatica native Amazon Redshift Console integration provides a quick, easy way to leverage AI-powered, data-driven, cloud-native digital transformations with Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC):

Move data into Amazon Redshift without coding for speed, agility and high productivity.

without coding for speed, agility and high productivity. Configure hundreds of data sources in a few clicks, define additional ELT/ETL transformations to process business data, connect data with other datasets, and build consolidated views for analysis and reporting.

in a few clicks, define additional ELT/ETL transformations to process business data, connect data with other datasets, and build consolidated views for analysis and reporting. Automate parallel loading into Amazon Redshift clusters optimizing with ELT/ETL patterns for high throughput and performance.

into Amazon Redshift clusters optimizing with ELT/ETL patterns for high throughput and performance. Connect seamlessly with cloud-native connectors for Amazon Redshift, Amazon S3, Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), and Amazon Aurora, and to the most popular on-premises, cloud and SaaS data sources and applications.

"Data is growing exponentially and is more distributed and fragmented than ever," said Rik Tamm-Daniels, vice president, Strategic Ecosystems and Technology at Informatica. "Connecting the right data with the right consumer is one of the biggest opportunities facing organizations that want to ensure all users have access to data they can trust. Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) is another innovation milestone in its decade-long relationship with AWS to make it easier for customers on Amazon Redshift and other AWS services to easily, and confidently manage high-quality data to achieve business innovation and true digital transformation."

Signing up for the Informatica Cloud Data Integration free service on AWS is easy at: www.informatica.com/awsfree .

About Informatica

Informatica, the Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the last 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com . Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future. See https://www.informatica.com/trademarks.html for a list of Informatica trademarks.

