Informatica Announces Industry's Most Comprehensive Solution for Enterprise Streaming Data Management

In addition, to help organizations realize the full potential of real-time analytics, Informatica is offering free technical workshops on best practices for developing and operationalizing analytics projects. Details of the workshops can be found here.

The new Informatica streaming solution includes Edge Data Streaming, Big Data Management, and Informatica Big Data Streaming. The unified solution will help organizations overcome the challenges of managing large volumes of real-time insights streaming into data lake environments from multiple data sources, insulate against changes to development languages which can hinder developer productivity, and remove the need for workarounds to stitch together existing incomplete streaming data management solutions.

Updates to the Informatica solutions include:

An SLA-driven brokerless approach using Informatica Edge Data Streaming to ingest all data, enabling the data to be collected and processed without any loss. With its brokerless architecture, Edge Data Streaming continuously ingests data across multiple on-premises or cloud source-to-target patterns without the need for specialized development.

A new high-volume mass ingestion capability for databases included in Informatica Big Data Management enables organizations to rapidly integrate structured data from multiple data sources in single step to boost developer productivity. In addition, the new AI-driven solution with the CLAIRE™-based Intelligent Structure Discovery allows data engineers to automatically parse data from semi-structured data sources like IoT devices or web clickstreams into structured forms.

New to Informatica Big Data Streaming is the ability to extend support for the latest version of Apache Spark Streaming, enabling organizations to instantly benefit from its speed, while extending support for Microsoft Azure EventHub, and empowering organizations to collect data from more data sources in the cloud.

"As the largest oil refinery in India operating the largest petrol station network in the country, collecting real-time consumption data is essential," said Abhishek Choudhary , manager of Information Systems, Indian Oil. "Informatica's comprehensive and brokerless approach to stream data management enables Indian Oil to deliver real-time analytics at an enterprise-level quality of service that continues to keep us ahead of the competition."

"Organizations are aggressively pursuing innovative real-time analytics as part of data-driven digital transformation initiatives," said Ronen Schwartz , senior vice president and general manager, Big Data, Cloud and Data Integration, Informatica. "The opportunity for enterprises to successfully deliver on emerging real-time requirements derives from having a comprehensive approach to enterprise data stream management for any data. Manual, fragmented, and incomplete solutions cannot scale for the enterprise real-time analytics needs."

