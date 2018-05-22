Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure

Informatica is now making its Enterprise Data Catalog available on Azure. The AI-driven service, powered by the CLAIRE™ engine, allows customers to discover the right data set across the enterprise and seamlessly move to Azure SQL DW providing all the business advantages that cloud offers in terms of cost, agility and time to market.

IICS will feature services including data integration and data synchronization that help to accelerate customers' cloud journeys to create next-generation data infrastructure.

Azure users can preview this streamlined data migration experience right now. General availability of IICS on Azure is scheduled for second-half of 2018. Learn more here.

Supporting Quotes

"Data is the currency of the enterprise, giving businesses the intelligence to make better decisions faster," said Scott Guthrie , executive vice president, Cloud + AI at Microsoft. "As the cloud provider that more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500 trust, Microsoft's collaboration with Informatica will give enterprises an end-to-end data experience using an AI-driven data platform on Microsoft Azure."

"In today's world of Data 3.0, customers demand simple, flexible solutions to easily move and manage data to the cloud," said Anil Chakravarthy, CEO, Informatica. "Our long-standing partnership with Microsoft has allowed us to provide our customers with seamless integration tools that allow them to effectively manage their data workloads and ultimately power their digital transformations. As the number one enterprise iPaaS provider, we uniquely support our hybrid customers by delivering a unified and integrated experience across the board."

About Informatica

Informatica is the only Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader that accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the past 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Note: Informatica and CLAIRE are trademarks or registered trademarks of Informatica in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other company and product names may be trade names or trademarks of their respective owners.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.

