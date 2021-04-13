Informatica Announces New Cloud Data Integration Free Service for Customers to Accelerate Cloud Modernization on Microsoft Azure

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced a key initiative in collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate customers' journeys to the cloud using the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC)—on Microsoft Azure. Customers can now process data integration and data loading use-cases at no charge using Informatica's industry leading iPaaS service, enabling enterprises to get started quickly and easily with IDMC on Azure with Azure Synapse Analytics. In addition, Informatica is expanding its Azure global footprint with new IDMC regions in Asia and Europe.

IDC, the market intelligence firm, predicts that by the end of this 20211, 80% of enterprises will shift to cloud-centric infrastructure and applications twice as fast as before the global pandemic. In light of this rapid acceleration to the cloud, Informatica is announcing in collaboration with Microsoft a new Informatica Cloud Data Integration Free Service to help customers get started quickly and easily with IDMC on Azure. To lower the barrier and help customers who are just getting started on their cloud migration or net-new cloud analytics initiatives, IDMC can be accessed as a no-charge service on Azure. This helps fast track data integration, transformation and loading of priority workloads to Azure Synapse for cloud data warehousing. Informatica Cloud Data Integration Free Service provides 100 compute hours per month at no charge:

Cloud Data Integration Services offers intelligent, automated, high performance data integration at scale, with higher data processing capabilities.

offers intelligent, automated, high performance data integration at scale, with higher data processing capabilities. Cloud Mass Ingestion Services to streamline the building and running of complex integrations with high-performance ingestion of enterprise databases and files from on-premises and cloud sources. It has the ability to load up to 150 GB of data per month for each File Mass Ingestion and Database Mass Ingestion.

to streamline the building and running of complex integrations with high-performance ingestion of enterprise databases and files from on-premises and cloud sources. It has the ability to load up to 150 GB of data per month for each File Mass Ingestion and Database Mass Ingestion. Broad Range of Connectivity with out-of-the box connectivity to the most popular on-premises, cloud, and SaaS data sources and applications, including Azure Synapse, Azure Data Lake Store Gen2, MySQL, SQL Server, Teradata, Oracle Exadata, Postgres, Oracle, ODBC, Salesforce.com, CSV, FTP, and REST.

In addition, Informatica will be launching new IDMC regions in Singapore and Germany, providing joint customers with the ability to comply with data locality and sovereignty requirements. This international expansion of services is directly correlated to the success of Informatica's partnership with Microsoft.

"We are thrilled to elevate our Microsoft relationship as we embark on the next phase of digital transformation marked by a multi-cloud, hybrid enterprise that is looking to truly innovate in the cloud," said Amit Walia, CEO, Informatica. "The strategic investments we are making in Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud in collaboration with Microsoft Azure are driven by the continued success we have had with Microsoft in delivering a cloud data management platform that helps our customers reimagine their business in incredibly innovative ways."

"Recognized as Microsoft's Partner of the Year in Data Analytics, Informatica has been a valuable partner in all things cloud data management—data governance, data integration and master data management—offering seamless integration with Microsoft Azure," said Rohan Kumar, corporate vice president, Azure Data, Microsoft. "As we continue to help our customers in their digital transformation, we focus on delivering a cloud that enables enterprises to use bleeding-edge technologies and our relationship with Informatica has been vital to integrating a wide ecosystem of capabilities focused on driving business outcomes with a high degree of trust."

Using the agility of the cloud Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services is available for purchase via the Azure Marketplace.

1 IDC Global IT Outlook for 2021 and Beyond

About Informatica

Informatica, the Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the last 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future. See https://www.informatica.com/trademarks.html for a list of Informatica trademarks.

Contact: Informatica Public Relations [email protected]

SOURCE Informatica

Related Links

www.informatica.com

