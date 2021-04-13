Informatica Announces New Data Governance and Catalog as-a-Service on AWS

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced integrated cloud-native data governance and catalog as-a-service, specifically designed to empower data consumers with trusted data. First launching on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in preview, the comprehensive solution brings together data cataloging, quality, and governance with unified metadata-driven intelligence natively in the cloud. Informatica Cloud Data Governance & Catalog will enable companies to democratize their data, reimagine and modernize their data governance programs on the cloud, and unleash business value from cloud analytics faster than ever before.

The cloud service is now in preview and customers will be able to subscribe to the solution in the next few months through Informatica's new, flexible consumption-based pricing model, enabling enterprises to make the scalability and adoption of their data governance programs by business leaders quick and easy. The Cloud Data Governance & Catalog services include innovative capabilities to govern analytics and AI models, as well as the data sets that feed those models, in one cloud-native solution. As a result, organizations can truly enable data self-service for data scientists and analysts to drive improved results for digital transformation, customer experience, and cloud modernization projects. Now users can bring data from anywhere, join data sources, and ensure the data is quality-based and governed, all in one cloud data management platform.

The new integrated Cloud Data Governance & Catalog solution furthers Informatica's vision for the industry's first Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), also announced this week at Informatica World 2021. Designed to make it simple for enterprises to own, manage and derive business insights from data in the cloud, IDMC signals a transformation in the way enterprises will own, manage and leverage their data in the future.

"Data quality and governance is the holy grail of successful data-led digital transformations," said Jitesh Ghai, chief product officer, Informatica. "We are proud to bring the industry's first Data Governance & Catalog as-a-Service offering on AWS to help customers lead with trusted data at the speed and agility that enterprises need to make smarter business decisions every single day. We have been a proud AWS partner and are bullish about the continued growth this year in helping our joint customers successfully migrate to the cloud."

Customers can purchase Informatica's industry leading Intelligent Cloud Services in AWS Marketplace.

About Informatica

Informatica, the Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the last 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future. See https://www.informatica.com/trademarks.html for a list of Informatica trademarks.

Contact:

Informatica Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Informatica

Related Links

www.informatica.com

