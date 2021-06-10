Informatica Announces New Data Loading and Advanced ELT Integrations with Snowflake

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced tighter integrations with its Intelligent Data Management Cloud and Snowflake, the Data Cloud Company , to advance ELT capabilities and offer native support for Snowflake's Java User Defined Functions (UDF) to enterprise customers. As a Snowflake Partner of the Year (2020), Informatica has helped hundreds of joint customers successfully manage their data in the cloud with best-in-class analytics and data governance at scale. Today's announcement is an important milestone in helping large enterprises easily move their data to Snowflake through Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud and empower data scientists and developers to scale analytics and cloud applications with simplicity and speed.

"Informatica is a trusted partner, helping our customers with advanced data integration, data governance, and data democratization capabilities," said Tarik Dweik, Head of Technology Alliances, Snowflake. "With the enterprise-grade, mass-ingestion capabilities and the new support for Snowflake's Java UDFs that Informatica is bringing to the Snowflake Data Cloud, our customers will have the ability to load data from nearly anywhere. More importantly, this integration will empower more users with data science and data engineering skills to leverage their data to drive positive business outcomes."

As data proliferation and fragmentation grows, companies are looking for efficient ways to seamlessly manage their data and extract valuable insights from their data. Informatica is making it easier for customers to leverage the power of the Snowflake Data Cloud by adding these new capabilities:

Cloud-Native Mass Ingestion to Load and Synchronize Data into Snowflake from Disparate Application Sources

Informatica enables customers to leverage the power of the Snowflake Data Cloud with advanced ELT use-cases with cloud-native, mass ingestion service to rapidly load and synchronize data from applications such as SAP, Salesforce, NetSuite, Zendesk, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Workday, Marketo, ServiceNow and Google Analytics into Snowflake via an enterprise-grade, easy-to-use, wizard-driven application synchronization service to drive new analytics and applications built on Snowflake. With Informatica's new Intelligent Data Management Cloud platform, customers can seamlessly transform, cleanse and govern this application data into Snowflake without any hand-coding or having to assemble an end-to-end solution from disparate systems.

Native Support for Snowflake's Java UDF for Large-Scale Enterprise Adoption

Informatica's native support for Snowflake's Java UDF via the Intelligent Data Management Cloud will drive adoption among Java developers and data scientists who can easily plug their codes into the ELT pipelines and derive the following benefits in their data management process:

Simplicity – Use your language of choice to write your code and still have it on a single platform and deploy it with Informatica pipelines and mappings.

Productivity – Improve team productivity by using the tools they are already familiar with. Open it for different types of users, such as data scientists and data engineers.

Scalability – Benefit from Snowflake compute power and scale.

"2021 will be the year of intelligent data management defined by the ability to manage data across disperse systems, applications and multiple clouds," said Rik Tamm-Daniels, VP, Strategic Ecosystems and Technology, Informatica. "We are a proud partner of Snowflake and are excited at the possibilities our partnership will bring to customers with the advanced ELT capabilities Informatica is announcing today and our support for the new Snowflake Java UDF capabilities."

Snowflake customers can sign up via Snowflake Partner Connect to start with Informatica at no cost to process up to 1B rows of data per month.

