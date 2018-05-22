Informatica Announces Spring 2018 Release General Availability

The Spring 2018 release enables increased productivity by helping organizations manage the challenges and take advantage of the opportunities provided by multi-cloud and hybrid environments, new use cases, user types, data challenges, and compliance requirements.

Gartner has named Informatica a leader in five Gartner Magic Quadrants,* placing farthest to the right on the completeness of vision axis and highest on the ability to execute axis within each Leaders quadrant. Most recently, Gartner positioned Informatica as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service.1

The Informatica 2018 Spring release includes:

Big Data for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)

The industry's first big data management cloud solution for iPaaS increases productivity and agility, accelerates self-service analytics, and empowers data engineers, data analysts, and data scientists to automate and fast-track data management work.

Cloud Application Integration and Intelligent APIs

New capabilities for Informatica's iPaaS – Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services℠ (IICS) – simplify multi-cloud and hybrid integration with API management and near real-time application integration.

Enterprise Data Catalog with Intelligent Metadata APIs and Enhanced AI Algorithms

New capabilities for Informatica Enterprise Data Catalog simplify democratization of data and provide faster, more relevant data discovery for self-service analytics.

Intelligent, Automated Enterprise Data Governance Powered by AI

The integration of Axon™ Data Governance with Informatica Data Quality, Enterprise Data Catalog and Secure@Source® powers a new, comprehensive enterprise data governance solution that fuels strategic business initiatives, drives privacy and protection, and supports regulatory compliance efforts.

AI-driven Data Privacy and Protection

Informatica's comprehensive data privacy and protection solution brings enhanced support for privacy and compliance initiatives across the enterprise.

Supporting Quote

"Informatica continues to innovate and fuel the next-generation intelligent enterprise to accelerate our customers' data-driven digital transformations," said Amit Walia , president, Products and Strategic Ecosystems, Informatica. "Through innovation spanning cloud, on-premises and big data, Informatica offers the industry's most complete and modular Intelligent Data Platform to help companies unleash the power of data across the hybrid enterprise. Powered by AI, the Informatica Spring 2018 release furthers our position as the undisputed leader in Enterprise Cloud Data Management and the number one leader across all our market categories."

Tweet this: News: @Informatica announces 2018 Spring release general availability @infaworld http://infa.media/pr180522b #INFA18

* Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, Mark A. Beyer, Eric Thoo, Mei Yang Selvage, Ehtisham Zaidi, 3 August 2017; Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Tools, Mei Yang Selvage, Saul Judah, and Ankush Jain, 24 October 2017; Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions, Bill O'Kane, Alan Dayley, Michael Patrick Moran, Simon James Walker, 30 October 2017; Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions, Guido De Simoni, Roxane Edjlali, 10 August 2017.

[1] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service, Keith Guttridge, Massimo Pezzini, Eric Thoo, Bindi Bhullar, Betty J. Zakheim, 18 April 2018.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Informatica

Informatica is the only Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader that accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the past 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Note: Informatica, Informatica World, CLAIRE, Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services, Axon and Secure@Source are trademarks or registered trademarks of Informatica in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other company and product names may be trade names or trademarks of their respective owners.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.

Contact: Ariel Roop Shira Frantzich

Informatica Informatica

+1 650 385 5976 +1 650 385 5674

prteam@informatica.com prteam@informatica.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/informatica-announces-spring-2018-release-general-availability-300653039.html

SOURCE Informatica

Related Links

https://www.informatica.com

