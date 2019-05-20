Informatica Announces Support for Microsoft Common Data Model for Self-Service Analytics at Enterprise Scale on Microsoft Azure

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced at Informatica World 2019 that it supports the Microsoft Common Data Model (CDM), which enables organizations to bridge data silos across applications, modernize data analytics at scale, and accelerate the transformation of raw data into trusted business intelligence.

Microsoft's CDM aims to simplify data management and application development by unifying data into a known form and applying structural and semantic consistency across multiple applications and deployments. Informatica's support of the CDM allows customers to use the Informatica® Intelligent Data Platform, powered by the CLAIRE™ engine, to leverage AI to optimize data quality, harmonize data semantics, and manage data at scale, across multiple enterprise applications.

Informatica is one of the first in its industry to provide data discovery, ingestion, integration, management, quality and governance for Microsoft Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2 (ADLS Gen2), enabling CDM support with massive scale, performance, and enhanced security. Additionally, Informatica's support for Microsoft Power BI dataflows over ADLS Gen2 with CDM folders empowers users to accelerate self-service analytics and gain rapid access to and analysis of trusted data.

Supporting Quotes

"I see great potential in Informatica's increased collaboration with Microsoft to help drive my company's self-service analytics initiatives," said Raj Khot, senior manager, enterprise architecture, Grant Thornton . "Informatica helps analysts discover, provision, and make data immediately available in Power BI by leveraging CDM, thereby accelerating our analysts' ability to focus less on data acquisition, and more on the business problems we need to solve."

. "Informatica helps analysts discover, provision, and make data immediately available in Power BI by leveraging CDM, thereby accelerating our analysts' ability to focus less on data acquisition, and more on the business problems we need to solve." "At Microsoft, we aim to empower our customers to make better decisions based on data," said Arun Ulagaratchagan, general manager, Power BI Engineering, Microsoft. "With the Common Data Model, we are reducing the time, cost, and complexity of extracting intelligence from disparate and heterogeneous data sources using a standardized way to describe metadata and semantics. Informatica's support of Microsoft Power BI and CDM puts the power of data into our customers' hands by enabling them to tap into and take action from insights spanning all data sources, truly fostering a collaborative data-centric culture."

"As our customers strive to become more data-centric and modernize their analytics capabilities, they are faced with challenges associated with the accessibility, quality, and consistency of data," said Ronen Schwartz , senior vice president and general manager, data integration and cloud integration, Informatica. "By supporting Microsoft CDM, Informatica is able to help customers accelerate cloud modernization on Microsoft Azure and achieve the vision of truly unified business data that is significantly faster, more discoverable, and trusted."

