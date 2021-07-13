Informatica Announces Unified Data Governance and Catalog As-a-Service in the Cloud

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced the industry's first enterprise-scale, seamless data governance and catalog as-a-service. Designed to help enterprises reimagine and modernize their data and analytics governance programs, the comprehensive solution brings together data cataloging, quality, data and AI governance capabilities with unified metadata-driven intelligence natively in the cloud.

According to Accenture, 81% of businesses still don't have a solid data strategy to use the full potential of their data, and 84% don't have the data platform they need.1 Without quality-assuring governance, companies miss out on data-driven opportunities. To truly transform and drive business value, enterprises need trusted data and trusted AI.

"In our mission to be a data-driven healthcare organization, Franciscan has built an enterprise-wide data governance framework that enables us to have access to trusted data and insights that help us enhance our patient care," said Mohamed Humaidi, Vice President, Healthcare Data and Analytics, Franciscan Alliance, a rapidly growing healthcare system in northern and central Indiana. "Informatica's Cloud Data Governance and Catalog solution will enable us to integrate and govern data, all while building end users' trust in the accuracy of our data analytics. Trusted data is critical to enhancing patient care."

A key component of Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), the new Cloud Data Governance & Catalog solution enables companies to accelerate trusted insights through data and analytics governance and derive business value from cloud analytics and AI faster than ever before. Key benefits include:

Deliver Trusted Insights for Agile Data-driven Decision-making and Value Creation in the Cloud: As companies race to modernize in the cloud, there's limited understanding and minimal governance of cloud data stores (e.g., cloud data warehouses, data lakes), with a focus on infrastructure and data movement at the expense of data intelligence. The new Informatica Cloud Data Governance and Catalog provides a cloud-native SaaS solution for data intelligence, enabling customers to easily find, understand, trust, and access the data needed for cloud analytics and data science.

Build Trust in AI with First Integrated Solution for both Data and AI Governance: Cloud Data Governance and Catalog provides the industry's first integrated solution for governing both the AI models and the data that feeds the models. AI model governance enables organizations to understand what models are available, their inputs and outputs, and how they are performing. Organizations can set governance policies to track and improve the quality of the model's data inputs and model performance, reduce bias, and ensure that analytic insights and actions are in compliance with data usage and governance policies. It delivers the organizational visibility and understanding required to promote re-use, enhance explainability, and build trust in AI. Now organizations can confidently fuel innovation and growth in the cloud with trusted insights from trusted AI.

Kick Start Cloud Analytics Governance with Consumption-based Pricing: Customers can get started instantaneously with a flexible consumption-based pricing model, enabling enterprises to scale and adopt their data and analytics governance programs at a pace that best suits their needs. By leveraging the capabilities in the cloud, there is no infrastructure to deploy or manage, resulting in lower operational costs and faster time to value. Informatica's unique Informatica Processing Units (IPU) approach allows customers to pay for what they use, within Cloud Data Governance and Catalog and across all the other data management capabilities on IDMC.

"The demand for access to trusted data and actionable intelligence has never been greater," said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer, Informatica. "Our Cloud Data Governance & Catalog solution with the industry's first holistic data and AI governance is a big step towards helping enterprises truly operationalize an AI-powered cloud first, cloud-native approach to digital transformation."

1 Accenture, "Why you need to capitalize on the rise of the data-driven enterprise," May 21, 2021

