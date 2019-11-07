Informatica Appoints Janice Durbin Chaffin to Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced it has appointed Janice Durbin Chaffin to its board of directors, where she will serve on the audit committee.

Chaffin previously served on Informatica's board as an independent director on the audit and compensation committees from 2001 to 2008. She currently serves on the boards of directors of Synopsys, Inc., PTC Inc., and CareerBuilder. She also serves as an Advisory Council member for Illuminate Ventures and is a member of the Board of Advisors for the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

A seasoned technology executive, Chaffin has more than 35 years of enterprise and consumer market experience and held several senior executive positions with Symantec Corporation, where she served as group president of its consumer business unit from 2007 to 2013. Prior to Symantec, Chaffin served in a variety of management and marketing leadership positions over the course of a 20-year career at Hewlett-Packard.

Chaffin graduated summa cum laude from the University of California, San Diego, with a B.A. in Political Science, and earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of California, Los Angeles, where she was an Edward W. Carter Fellow.

" Janice is a seasoned technology professional with an impressive track record of leading global businesses," said Bruce Chizen , Informatica executive chairman of the board of directors. "She brings tremendous value to the Board with her experience serving as an independent board director for both public and private companies."

"Janice has held leadership and advisory roles at some of Silicon Valley's largest companies, driving innovation and fueling momentum with her industry expertise," said Anil Chakravarthy, CEO, Informatica. "We look forward to leveraging that expertise across our global ecosystems as we continue to evolve our business and empower our customers in their data-driven digital transformations."

