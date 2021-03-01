Informatica Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer to Bolster Global Cloud Momentum

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced the appointment of John Schweitzer, Executive Vice Present & Chief Revenue Office. Schweitzer joins Informatica most recently from Software AG. He brings 25-years of experience with demonstrated success in transforming enterprise SaaS companies into multi-billion dollar businesses and has held leadership positions driving go-to-market strategy at Workday, Datastax, SAP, Oracle and Hyperion, in addition to SoftwareAG.

"I am extremely thrilled to have John join us as our Chief Revenue Officer," said Amit Walia, CEO, Informatica. "We are poised for exponential growth this year with our cloud-first, cloud-native. Last year was a record year for our cloud first strategy as we expanded our customer base globally, helping companies like Unilever, the FDA, Greater Bank of Australia, Jardine Motors pivot to a cloud-first model to data management. Our deep strategic partnerships with AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Snowflake and Databricks have continued to drive our ability to help our customers accelerate their data-driven digital transformation journey. John has demonstrated success in transforming hyper-growth companies and will play a critical role in our next phase of growth as Informatica extends its market leadership in cloud data management."

Informatica is the market and innovation leader with the industry's only cloud-native intelligent data platform that has been recognized as a Gartner Magic Quadrant leader in ALL five categories of enterprise cloud data management for several years in a row. Under CEO, Amit Walia, Informatica has posted double-digit cloud revenue and accelerated customer adoption of the Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services platform to become the industry's preferred choice in cloud data management. Schweitzer's industry track record and expertise driving customer and revenue growth globally will further extend Informatica's success as a market leader in cloud data management.

"I am excited to join team Informatica. They are driving data-driven digital transformation across enterprises in a wide variety of verticals," said John Schweitzer, Chief Revenue Officer, Informatica. "Informatica's AI-powered cloud-native product innovation, combined with its vendor neutrality in partnering with cloud hyperscalers positions it uniquely to be the preferred choice in a multi-cloud environment with the most comprehensive platform for enterprise-scale cloud data transformation. I couldn't be more excited to join the industry leader in cloud data management, and look forward to building on our global momentum."

About Informatica

