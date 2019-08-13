Informatica Appoints Silicon Valley Veteran Erin Andre as Chief Human Resources Officer

Andre brings more than 30 years of experience to the role and will be working across the organization to further strengthen employee engagement, spearhead diversity and inclusion, as well as enable the company's global expansion initiatives.

Andre joins Informatica from SRI, where she served as the chief people officer. Prior to SRI, she was the chief human resources officer at Convergys Corporation where she led the global human resources function, managing activities in diverse geographies around the world. Andre modernized the human resources function at ABM in her tenure as senior vice president, human resources, and before that served as a senior human resources leader at both National Energy and Gas Transmission and PG&E Corporation.

"I'm excited to join Informatica and help deliver on our vision of fueling the next-generation intelligent enterprise," said Erin Andre , chief human resources officer, Informatica. "My passion for HR analytics and the employee experience integrates well with Informatica's strengths, and during this important period of growth, I'm looking forward to engaging with our global workforce to help accelerate our customers' data-driven digital transformations."

"Erin's extensive background leading global human resources functions, creating exceptional employee experiences, and working in Silicon Valley make her an HR leader who will inspire our team to continue innovating and help our customers unleash the power of data," said Anil Chakravarthy, CEO, Informatica. "I'm thrilled to welcome Erin to the company and the Informatica executive leadership team."

