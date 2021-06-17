Informatica Appoints Tech Industry Veteran Jill Ward to Board of Directors

"We are excited to welcome Jill to the Informatica board," said Amit Walia, CEO, Informatica. "As we seek to continue to expand our market leadership with the newly launched Intelligent Data Management Cloud and grow our global customer base, we are thrilled to have Jill's industry expertise and operational excellence to bolster the next phase of our growth."

Ms. Ward is experienced in scaling companies in technology and business services. Most recently, she served as president and chief operating officer of Fleetmatics prior to its acquisition by Verizon. Ms. Ward's experience also includes executive roles at Intuit, Telespectrum, Fidelity Investments, and Bain & Company.

Ms. Ward currently chairs the board of directors of Dynatrace and is a member of the board of directors of Hubspot. Previously, she served on the boards of Carbon Black, prior to its acquisition by VMWare in 2019, and Adaptive Insights, prior to its acquisition by Workday.

Ms. Ward is a graduate of the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and Wellesley College, where she earned her MBA and BA, respectively.

"Informatica is well-positioned to lead and help its customers succeed with data-led digital transformations," said Jill Ward. "I am excited to join the company at a critical inflection point when we are experiencing an unprecedented acceleration to the cloud. Informatica's big shift to a cloud-first, cloud-native approach to data management is a testament to its customer-centric innovation and I look forward to being a part of the next chapter in the company's growth."

About Informatica

Informatica, an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the last 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Contact: [email protected]



SOURCE Informatica

Related Links

www.informatica.com

