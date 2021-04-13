Informatica Brings Intelligent Data Management Cloud for Large-Scale Analytics to Google Cloud

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Informatica World 2021, the enterprise cloud data management leader announced the availability of Informatica's Cloud Data Integration Elastic (CDI-E) on Google Cloud. This opens a new paradigm for organizations, enabling them to reach higher levels of productivity and scale as they manage high volumes of enterprise data in the cloud. The company also announced new enhancements to Cloud Mass Ingestion, and API Management on Google Cloud as it unveils the new Intelligent Data Management Cloud at its annual conference. The Informatica and Google Cloud partnership has resulted in a 135% year-over-year growth (2019-2020) and has helped several customers successfully drive innovation by managing their data in the cloud.

"Businesses are increasingly adopting data cloud strategies that empower employees across the enterprise with the right information at the right time, so they can make smarter decisions," said Debanjan Saha, VP and GM of Data Analytics, Google Cloud. "We're delighted to partner with leaders like Informatica to help businesses democratize data by bringing it into the cloud to maximize its value with analytics and data management capabilities."

Informatica brings the following new capabilities to Google Cloud to further customers' acceleration to the cloud:

Quickly Build and Deploy Data Integration Pipelines with Informatica Cloud Data Integration-Elastic (CDI-E) on Google Cloud: Customers can now process very large data engineering workloads elastically via Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud on Google Cloud (available in the Google Cloud marketplace), using Informatica's codeless, visual, data ingestion and transformation user experience. Simplify Large-Scale Data Ingestion from On-Premises to Google Cloud with Informatica Cloud Mass Ingestion (CMI) Service: Informatica CMI gives customers a simple and intuitive wizard-based approach to efficiently ingest and replicate large amounts of data into Google Cloud from on-premises sources such as Oracle, SQL/MySQL, Teradata, Netezza, and DB2 and others. CMI supports Google Pub/Sub Model as both a source and target while supporting schema drift and ingesting streaming and IoT data for real-time analytics. Modernize Your Data, API, and Application Integration on Google Cloud with Informatica API Manager: As data flow and integration continue to evolve, Informatica's API Manager on Google Cloud makes it easy to manage all phases of your API process. Throughout the development, management, or even deprecation of API's, API Manager is designed to orchestrate complex hybrid multi-cloud systems automatically keeping track of changing capabilities and integrations with any external system.

"Informatica's comprehensive Intelligent Data Management Cloud combined with the power of Google Cloud's data and analytics capabilities offers our customers a holistic platform to optimize their investments in cloud, data and AI as they navigate the arduous challenge of managing all of their enterprise data in a multi-cloud, hybrid environment," said Jitesh Ghai, chief product officer, Informatica. "Today's announcement marks yet another milestone in our partnership with Google Cloud and our commitment to enable our customers with the agility and flexibility of managing their data seamlessly across any platform and on any cloud."

