Informatica Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation with Launch of the Informatica Next 25 Initiative

The Informatica Next 25 initiative was launched at Informatica World 2018 on May 23 in Las Vegas, and is solely focused on fostering the growth and success of 25 sixth-grade students from Cashman Middle School who are enrolled in the school's STEM program.

The Informatica Next 25 initiative is a seven-year commitment that includes critical elements such as one-on-one student engagement, family involvement, and activities designed to help close the opportunity and access gap for these students. This is all grounded in the belief that opening opportunities for young students to explore and then providing them access to the right tools to fuel that exploration, is the key to shaping the next 25 years of innovation.

The Informatica Next 25 initiative includes Genius Camps to prepare the students beyond academics by offering focused, personalized learning pathways to build self-confidence, provide better prospects for continued education, improve social skills, and promote a more positive outlook of the future. In addition, as part of the Informatica Next 25 initiative, each one of the 6th grade students received a $2,500 college scholarship.

Supporting Quotes:

"Students at the middle school age are just beginning to explore their interests. Girls in particular become interested in STEM subjects around the age of 11, but quickly lose interest by age 15, making this a critical age group to encourage," said Misti Taton , principal at Cashman Middle School. "Empowering the students early provides the best possible opportunity for success leading up to college and beyond to achieve extraordinary outcomes, and the Informatica Next 25 initiative allows us to provide the necessary support to prepare them for college."

, principal at Cashman Middle School. "Empowering the students early provides the best possible opportunity for success leading up to college and beyond to achieve extraordinary outcomes, and the Informatica Next 25 initiative allows us to provide the necessary support to prepare them for college." "Fostering the aspirations and passions of students in our community starts with an investment in ideas, not just processes," said Judi Steele , president and CEO at The Public Education Foundation. "When companies like Informatica get actively involved and take a hands-on approach, that's when real change happens. We are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with Informatica to help them turn their vision into reality."

, president and CEO at The Public Education Foundation. "When companies like Informatica get actively involved and take a hands-on approach, that's when real change happens. We are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with Informatica to help them turn their vision into reality." "Empowering young minds makes possible what never existed before," said Anil Chakravarthy, CEO of Informatica. "The Informatica Next 25 initiative gives us a way to provide opportunities and access to resources that will positively impact the students and their families and build the foundation for the next generation of innovation."

Tweet this: News: @Informatica launches #informaticanext25 to support 25 students from @Cashman_MS on their journeys to becoming the next #data innovators http://infa.media/pr052418a

About Informatica

Informatica is the only Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader that accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the past 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About the Informatica Next 25 Initiative:

As part of Informatica Involved, which serves the company's commitment to corporate citizenship and accountability, the Informatica Next 25 initiative is a partnership between Informatica, The Public Education Foundation and Cashman Middle School, a STEM-certified magnet school in Las Vegas. The initiative is focused on fostering the growth and success of 25, sixth-grade students from Cashman Middle School, who are enrolled in the school's STEM program. It is a 7-year commitment that includes student engagement, family involvement, and one-on-one activities designed to help close the opportunity and access gap for these students and prepare them for college. The Informatica Next 25 initiative includes a $2,500 college scholarship for each student.

Contact: Ariel Roop Shira Frantzich

Informatica Informatica

+1 650 385 5976 +1 650 385 5674

prteam@informatica.com prteam@informatica.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/informatica-celebrates-25-years-of-innovation-with-launch-of-the-informatica-next-25-initiative-300654170.html

SOURCE Informatica

Related Links

http://www.informatica.com

