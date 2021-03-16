Informatica Doubles Down on Cloud Customer Growth with Global Partners

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced program enhancements to drive cloud-first, cloud-native success for its more than 9,000 strategic global partner resources. Coupled with the holistic end-to-end Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS) platform, these enhancements strengthen Informatica's position as a cloud-first, cloud native company supporting partner collaborations to help customers succeed in digital transformation.

With enterprises predicted to increase cloud spending 47% this year1, customers are looking to providers for solutions that help them succeed in a digital-first cloud world. Informatica partners are tapping IICS, the industry's leading iPaaS, to help customers address the sophisticated challenges of a modern enterprise, whether that's investing in cloud applications, modernizing analytics in the cloud, gaining a 360-degree view of their business, or driving data governance and privacy across the enterprise.

"The industry at large is seeing an accelerated interest in moving to the cloud as part of a larger data strategy and the need for an efficient data-led transformation is continuing to grow," said Scott Holcomb, Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Deloitte's business acumen combined with Informatica's enterprise cloud data management platform is helping organizations move to a cloud-first, cloud-native strategy quickly and efficiently so business can thrive in a post-pandemic world."

"Informatica and Capgemini share a mission to help customers achieve their data-driven cloud transformation goals," said Eric Reich, Capgemini's AI and Data Engineering Offer Leader. "Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services, coupled with Capgemini's capabilities and accelerators, provides customers the ability to master their trusted and secured data estate and accelerate the speed to business value. A common industrialized global approach leveraging the right data management solutions to integrate cloud-based applications with ease and realize enhanced data quality, security, and visualization."

Gearing up for the second wave in digital transformation where companies are expected to rely heavily on cloud, Informatica is announcing three key initiatives to bolster partner momentum:

Applications and services that support cloud-first, cloud-native and vendor-neutral strategies across all cloud providers: Low-code/zero code application development coupled with a modular drag-and-drop interface driven by business processes allows users to stand up non-siloed business applications quickly. The code is reusable, vendor-neutral and has built-in data governance, privacy, and cataloging all powered by CLAIRE, the Informatica AI/ML engine. Consumption-based pricing to enable a phased approach to customer's cloud journey: Simple, consumption-based pricing provides customers with the agility, resilience and flexibility of cloud. By leveraging elastic, consumption-based pricing, customers can grow in the cloud at a pace that makes sense for their business. In-depth training and certification in enterprise cloud data management: As businesses pivoted to remote working conditions and accelerated cloud transformation initiatives, Informatica quickly stood up a robust training series to enable partners to help customers across all industries become cloud-first businesses with faster time to value. Since its launch in September 2020 , nearly 9,000 partners have completed the no-cost, on-demand Foundation Level Certification 100 Series. The next level, the 200 Series, includes a deeper dive on product architectures, use cases for cloud application modernization, data democratization with consideration of data governance and privacy, and 360-degree business views for finance and customer experiences, all at no cost and on demand.

"Companies are only 20% on their way to the cloud and we are now poised to see that accelerate in the coming years," said Richard Ganley, Senior Vice President, Global Partners & Digital Transformation. "A cloud-first digital transformation is a complex journey, and as a leader in all five Gartner Magic Quadrant reports, Informatica and its partners stand shoulder to shoulder to help customers solve any challenge. We're excited to double down on our partner growth this year with the best technology and best partners globally to give customers the most flexibility and control of their journey to the cloud."

Informatica is hosting its annual partner summit, Elevate, March 16-18, to empower partners to help customers overcome digital transformation challenges in financial services, oil and gas, healthcare, retail public sector, and manufacturing.

About Informatica

Informatica, the Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the last 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

See https://www.informatica.com/trademarks.html for a list of Informatica trademarks.

Note: Informatica is a registered trademark of Informatica in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other company and product names may be trade names or trademarks of their respective owners.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future. See https://www.informatica.com/trademarks.html for a list of Informatica trademarks.

1 Making the cloud pay: How industrial companies can accelerate impact from the cloud, McKinsey & Co. | October 2020

Contact:

Informatica Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Informatica

Related Links

www.informatica.com

