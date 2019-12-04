Informatica Expands Relationship with Amazon Web Services with New Innovations to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Modernization

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, a leader in enterprise cloud data management, announced new product capabilities and accelerators for Amazon Web Services (AWS) solutions, including Amazon Redshift, Amazon EMR, and AWS Glue this week at AWS re:Invent 2019 in Las Vegas. These new capabilities are designed to help customers minimize the cost and complexity of cloud modernization initiatives.

Amazon Redshift Ready Designation

Informatica achieved the Amazon Redshift Ready designation, part of the AWS Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that Informatica has demonstrated successful integration with Amazon Redshift by helping customers evaluate and use Informatica and AWS solutions productively, at scale and with varying levels of complexity. This new, validated integration is designed to help customers spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of products that are integrated with AWS services.

Data Engineering Solutions for Databricks on AWS

Informatica now offers support for data science use cases on AWS, allowing enterprises to rapidly use data for AI, machine learning, and modern analytics initiatives.

End-to-end support for Databricks' runtime engine and Databricks Delta for effortless cloud data lake management to drive business insights on AWS.

Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and Amazon Redshift connector enhancements for increased productivity and performance with dynamic mapping support and full pushdown to Amazon Redshift.

Data preparation for AI and machine learning on AWS

Faster time to insight with dynamic data engineering integration delivers high throughput data ingestion and data delivery from nearly any source, leveraging the latest release of Amazon EMR for high performance data processing at scale, delivering the right analytical data to business stakeholders.

Accelerate data science initiatives on AWS, leveraging Informatica's Enterprise Data Preparation and data engineering-rich functionalities such as the ability to discover and prepare the right data for modeling, deploy machine learning models, and auto-deploy and auto-scale EMR clusters to help users shorten development cycles and reduce time to market.

Cloud Data Lake Management on AWS

Informatica enables enterprises to address cloud data lake use cases with all ingestion patterns.

Cloud Mass Ingestion on AWS discovers the breadth of data for ingestion into Amazon S3 from database, files, internet of things devices, mobile, and social sources for easy migration to the cloud at any latency.

Support for Advanced Authentication with AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) AssumeRole support and federated authentication for more secure access to AWS resources.

Directory reads and filename handling for data lakes providing more comprehensive support for all file types allowing easy data parsing and extraction.

Enterprise Data Catalog Support for AWS

Informatica's industry-leading Enterprise Data Catalog is now integrated with AWS Glue catalog to seamlessly provide comprehensive data discovery and detailed governance across AWS-based and on-premises data assets.

Cloud Data Warehousing with Amazon Redshift

Customers can preview and sign up for the free Intelligent Data Migration Assessment offered by Informatica and AWS at Informatica's booth #1305 at AWS re:Invent 2019, held this week in Las Vegas.

Supporting Quotes

"We have been working with Informatica to provide our shared customers with the innovative solutions they need to accelerate their cloud journeys," said Josh Hofmann , Director, Partner Ecosystem, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We are delighted to expand our longtime strategic relationship with Informatica to help our shared customers realize the full value of cloud modernization."

, Director, Partner Ecosystem, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We are delighted to expand our longtime strategic relationship with Informatica to help our shared customers realize the full value of cloud modernization." "Companies of all sizes are leveraging scaling compute, limitless storage and innovative platform offerings to transform and change their business. Cloud data warehousing, cloud data lakes and serverless compute power next generation analytics and data science," said Ronen Schwartz , senior vice president and general manager, Cloud, Data Engineering, and Data Integration, Informatica. "We are working with AWS to enable customers with the latest innovations in enterprise cloud data management to accelerate their cloud modernization journeys."

