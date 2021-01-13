Informatica Helps The Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (Inserm) to Advance Research with AI-Driven Data Management

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica , the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that The Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (Inserm) has selected Informatica to help secure health data and accelerate access to shared information, in turn, increasing research efficiency.

According to Public Health France, by June 2020 over 166,000 people had contracted Coronavirus and almost 30,000 had died from it since the epidemic began. As the country continues to see an exponential rise in cases, Inserm's mission is even more critical now than ever.

"Informatica has always been front and center with helping customers lead with data," said Denis Herriau, French Country Manager for Informatica. "We are honored and privileged to be working alongside Inserm in helping to achieve their mission of improving the health of all by advancing knowledge of life and disease, innovation in treatment, and public health research."

As the only public research institution solely focused on human health and medical research in France, Inserm will leverage Informatica's Business 360 and Data Governance & Privacy platforms to house data in a central environment to guarantee security, data control, and compliance with regulations like GDPR. The new platform will reduce IT costs and accelerate access to trusted data amongst Inserm's network of 15,000 researchers, engineers and technicians.

