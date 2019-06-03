Informatica Honors Industry Innovators at Informatica World 2019

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, celebrated the industry's top innovators last week at Informatica World 2019. Winners of the 2019 Informatica Innovation Awards, the first ever AI and Cloud Innovation Zone, and the first EDC CLAIRE Hackathon, were announced on mainstage and celebrated throughout the four-day event, where the world's leading data luminaries shared market trends, best practices and solutions for the most complex data challenges enterprises face today.

The award winners demonstrated intelligent disruption through the transformative use of data and their innovations showcased the robust impact of AI-powered data management across the enterprise.

2019 Innovation Award Winners and Honorees

The Innovation Awards celebrate organizations that have exemplified the transformative use of data for intelligent digital disruption.

The 2019 winners and honorees are unleashing the power of data to achieve exceptional results across four key journeys representing the award categories: 360 Engagement, Cloud/Hybrid, Data Governance and Privacy, and Next-generation Analytics. Informatica chose the winners based on their vision, creativity and leadership, and how they are driving their data-driven digital transformation with the support of Informatica solutions. The nominations were judged on multiple criteria, including transformational impact, creativity and innovation, leverage and scope, complexity, and environmental or social impact.

The 2019 Innovation Awards winners are:

In addition, Informatica recognized these organizations as honorees:

2019 AI and Cloud Innovation Zone at Informatica World 2019

Informatica World 2019 marked the inaugural year for the AI and Cloud Innovation Zone, a featured area within the show's Solutions Expo, that highlighted cutting edge technology, featuring AI-driven data management that leverages Informatica solutions. The 2,600 attendees explored all the technology on display firsthand, and voted in real-time, via the Informatica World 2019 app, for their favorite innovation.

GigaSpaces took home the top award as they received the most votes out of twelve participating companies, with their cutting edge, disruptive solution, a digital integration hub using next-generation big data architecture allowing ingestion of any data type, combined with metadata management, and powered by the GigaSpaces platform for real-time analytics and speed.

2019 Informatica EDC Claire Hackathon

Prior to the start of Informatica World 2019, global systems integrators (GSIs) had the opportunity to develop new and compelling solutions that tackled real-world enterprise data management needs in the Informatica CLAIRE Hackathon. Seven GSIs used Informatica Enterprise Data Catalog (EDC) 10.2.x, powered by the metadata-driven intelligence of Informatica CLAIRETM engine, to create a next-generation solution that fuels data-driven digital transformation.

Capgemini's Smart Data Onboarding – a recommender system which identifies data for on-boarding new sources into Master Data Management (MDM) models using Informatica EDC's rich metadata context and relationships, took home the top prize and their big win was revealed on mainstage. Their solution accelerates the design and implementation of MDM projects.

Supporting Quote:

"We congratulate all of the people who are driving the data-driven digital transformation at these amazing organizations," said Sally Jenkins , executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Informatica. "They demonstrate what it means to disrupt intelligently, and we are honored to be a trusted partner with them on their journeys."

Tweet this:

News: @Informatica announces Innovation Awards winners at Informatica World 2019; @BP_UK named Intelligent Disruptor of the Year https://infa.media/pr190603a #INFA19

News: @Informatica announces @GigaSpaces as AI and Cloud Innovation winner at Informatica World 2019 https://infa.media/pr190603a #INFA19

News: @Informatica announces @Capgemini as EDC CLAIRE Hackathon winner at Informatica World 2019 https://infa.media/pr190603a #INFA19 #AI

About Informatica

Informatica is the only proven Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader that accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the last 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter , and Facebook.

Note: Informatic, Informatica World, and CLAIRE are trademarks or registered trademarks of Informatica in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other company and product names may be trade names or trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact: Informatica Public Relations

prteam@informatica.com

SOURCE Informatica

Related Links

http://www.informatica.com

