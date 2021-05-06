Informatica Honors Intelligent Disruptors in 2021 Innovation Awards

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the leader in enterprise cloud data management, today announced the 2021 Innovation Award winners. Each year Informatica celebrates the innovation driven by global customers in how they transform their businesses leading with trusted data.

Now in its 21st year, the Informatica Innovation Awards recognize customers implementing projects that are not only strategic and measurable but align with the Informatica values of We DATA: Do Good, Act as One Team, Think Customer First, and Aspire for the Future. The six categories encompass initiatives around master data management, analytics and AI, cloud data warehousing and data lakes, customer 360, data cataloging, data engineering, data governance and privacy, data strategy and other data-driven digital transformation projects.

Informatica chose the winners based on their vision, creativity and leadership, and how they are driving their data-driven digital transformation with the support of Informatica solutions. The nominations were judged on multiple criteria, including transformational impact, creativity and innovation, leverage and scope, complexity, and environmental or social impact.

This year the following organizations have driven change and value for their business by leveraging the power of the Intelligent Data Management Cloud and have been recognized as the 2021 Innovation Award winners:

Intelligent Disruptor of the Year - Unilever

Intelligent Disruptor: 360 View of the Business – Johnson & Johnson

Intelligent Disruptor: Data Governance & Privacy – Biogen

Intelligent Disruptor: Data strategy and vision – Charles Schwab

Intelligent Disruptor: AI/ML for Data Management – Anthem

Intelligent Disruptor: Cloud Modernization – Twitch

"Each year we're inspired by our customers and the transformations being driven by the intelligent use of data," said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer at Informatica. "The 2021 Innovation award winners exemplify what it means to bring about profound transformations to not just their organizations but also their customers and society at-large, and we are proud to be a trusted partner as they continue their journeys to a cloud-first, cloud-native world."

About Informatica

Informatica, the Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the last 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

