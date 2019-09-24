Informatica Hosts Virtual Launch Event Focused on Helping Customers Modernize and Transform Their Enterprises With AI, Data and Cloud

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, is hosting a virtual launch event on September 24 focused on helping businesses implement a faster path to cloud analytics, support AI programs with trusted data, operationalize data privacy and manage regulatory compliance initiatives, and enhance the customer experience with consent-based engagement.

The virtual launch event features innovations that will help enterprises modernize and transform their business, leveraging a unified, modular, and microservices-based platform powered by the Informatica CLAIRE® engine. Find more information or register for the event: "Modernize and Transform With AI and Cloud."

The Informatica virtual launch event will focus on the growing impact of data engineering, introduce Informatica's new data engineering packages, and discuss four key areas enterprises are addressing as they modernize processes and internal infrastructures: Next-Gen Analytics, Cloud/Hybrid, Data Governance and Privacy, and 360 Engagement.

1. Next-Gen Analytics

Announcing the industry's most comprehensive cloud data engineering portfolio that empowers data engineers to discover, ingest, integrate, cleanse, prepare, and operationalize data and data pipelines, to power AI and advanced analytics.

Attendees will learn about:

Data engineering integration in a Spark serverless mode for data pipelines that feed cloud data lakes for analytics and AI.

Data engineering streaming for real-time analytics that extend to the edge leveraging Spark Structured Streaming.

Data engineering quality to govern all your data on Spark in cloud and other environments to ensure it is trusted and relevant.

Data engineering masking to de-identify, de-sensitize, and anonymize sensitive data from unauthorized access for app users, BI, and AI & analytics.

Cloud mass ingestion of all types of data en masse or in real-time into an AI & analytics data lake.

Enterprise data preparation for data scientists and analysts to quickly find, prepare, and operationalize trusted data.

Enterprise data catalog with powerful search, data lineage, and impact analysis.

A vast AI and analytics partner ecosystem: AWS, Azure, GCP, Databricks, and DataRobot.

2. Cloud/Hybrid

Enterprises require a complete holistic solution from data discovery and classical ETL to data ingestion in batch and streaming, data quality, and Spark processing of data at scale. Attendees will find out how to use the industry's most comprehensive enterprise iPaaS to move their analytics to the cloud and leverage cloud data warehouses and data lakes for high-value insights.

Attendees will learn about:

Data discovery and integration utilizing Informatica's Cloud Data Integration and Enterprise Data Catalog solutions.

Streaming and mass file data ingestion.

Integration with elasticity leveraging Spark serverless support for auto-scaling and provisioning.

Cloud Data Quality to cleanse and enrich any data at scale, in the cloud or

on-premises, for operational and analytical use cases.

AI- and ML-powered recommendations to speed up development of data pipelines that feed cloud data warehouses and data lakes.

Flexibility to build cloud analytics anywhere with multi-cloud support.

3. Data Governance and Privacy

Data regulations like GDPR and CCPA are driving the need for greater data compliance transparency. Heightened regulations, data sources, and volumes increase governance complexity, requiring a solution that scales across regulations as well as hybrid, on-premises, and multi-cloud environments. Attendees will explore how to operationalize data privacy with a solution that can be used across regulations to define policy, discover and classify data, map identities, understand risk, protect data, and manage subject rights and consent.

Attendees will learn about:

AI-powered data discovery, classification, identity mapping, content linking, risk analysis, and remediation to automate and scale data privacy governance activities.

Policy and rule definition plus assignment of ownership and accountability.

Integration of Secure@Source ® risk scores into Axon™ data flow maps for greater transparency of compliance exposure.

Axon glossary embedding to increase transparency of sensitive data, and understanding of regulatory context, to enable compliant use of data.

Reporting automation from subject registry index to operationalize execution of DSAR activities.

4. 360 Engagement

Contextual customer engagement built on trust and consistent delivery of relevant products and services across customer touch points requires mastering of customer consent to enable trusted use of data to deliver personalized experiences. Attendees will uncover how to capture and leverage contextual customer insights to provide a great experience.

Attendees will learn about:

Prebuilt content for mastering consent elements, such as purpose, proof, and sharing.

Rules-based, real-time, contextual notifications and alerts.

ML-based analysis to gain contextual and real-time customer insights.

Prebuilt content for mastering health care organizations and providers to create contextual engagement for life sciences companies.

Supporting Quote

"Today's organizations require trusted data at cloud scale to power their innovations and fuel their data-driven digital transformations," said Amit Walia , president of products and marketing, Informatica. "This virtual launch will help customers learn about how best to leverage AI and cloud to support analytics, compliance transparency, data privacy, and customer engagement initiatives. Forward-thinking enterprises require comprehensive and advanced solutions to achieve their goals, and Informatica's Intelligent Data Platform™ meets the needs of today's modern organization."

